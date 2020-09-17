Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to Break Ground on the Constellation Center for Excellence on September 17, 2020

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), a resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, has announced that construction on Phase II of the resort will commence on September 17, 2020, with the groundbreaking of the Constellation Center for Excellence (the “Center”). To commemorate the event, the Company will host a virtual ceremony, which can be viewed by using the link below.

Constellation Center for Excellence Groundbreaking Video

“We are very excited to continue the expansion of Phase II of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls with the groundbreaking of the Constellation Center for Excellence,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “The Center will be an innovative hub and interactive environment for companies and individuals to collaborate and convene in a multitude of ways to further the sport. We are building a world-class, smart, sustainable and digital facility where partners can collectively conduct research focused on helping athletes reach their full potential while making sports safer overall.”

The Constellation Center for Excellence will be a 75,000-square-foot, mixed-use facility that will include a variety of sports-centric research and programming, office space and retail pads. The types of tenants the Center will house include those that are dedicated to improving the game, player safety and the mind and body through research and technology. Constellation, an Exelon company and a leading competitive energy supplier, plans to utilize the Center to host regional energy conferences and other customer-focused events.

Mr. Crawford continued, “On behalf of our entire Company, I want to thank our partner, Constellation, for its support for this facility. We are thrilled to work alongside the Constellation team and to create an innovative center that will provide a home for some of the best technology and brightest minds in the world.”

Constellation, the official energy provider for the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, provided funding for the Center through its Efficiency Made Easy® (EME) program. EME will enable HOFV to implement energy-efficient technology at the Center and other facilities within the Hall of Fame Village campus without any upfront capital expense.

“We are very excited that construction on the Constellation Center for Excellence is underway and are eager to utilize this facility and our work with a historic organization like the Pro Football Hall of Fame to showcase our innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers and industry thought leaders,” said Mark Huston, President of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We’re also pleased that the HOFV is leveraging our Efficiency Made Easy program to build this facility — and implement other energy conservation measures across its campus — with sustainability at the forefront.”

“Now that we have crossed the goal line as it relates to the groundbreaking on the Constellation Center for Excellence, we look forward to the next steps of the construction process, which will include bringing together our partners at Constellation, along with our construction team and Johnson Controls, to ensure we have the foundation to deliver a world-class facility that is smart and sustainable,” said Carol Smith, Senior Vice President - Special Projects for HOFV. “Upon completion, which is expected to occur late next year, the Center will be one of the top sports-specific research and programming centers in the world, and will be another reason fans are drawn to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.”

In addition to the Constellation Center for Excellence, other projects slated for Phase II include the Center for Performance – an 135,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art indoor field house and training facility – an indoor, football-themed waterpark; additional youth fields; stadium expansions; two premium hotels; and a retail promenade.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with 2019 revenues of approximately $34 billion, and more than 31,000 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.