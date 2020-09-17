Andersen Global Grows Caribbean Presence Through Collaboration in Jamaica

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global grows its presence in the Caribbean through a Collaboration Agreement with Senior Accounting Services Limited in Jamaica, strengthening the firm’s geographic coverage in the region.

Founded in 2016 by Managing Director Serika Sterling, the firm operates with five professionals who provide broad service capabilities in tax compliance, tax advisory and accounting services for a variety of clients, including individuals, and local and multinational corporations.

“Our firm’s culture focuses on fostering deep relationships with our clients by providing tailored solutions and an integrated approach,” Serika said. “As businesses seek to gain a competitive advantage in the global market space, they will need a firm that can help them to navigate the multiplicity of opportunities and challenges that exist outside of their domestic market. Collaborating with Andersen Global strengthens our growing tax practice as we continue to provide our clients with independent, seamless service globally. We look forward to establishing synergistic relationships with the organization’s liked-minded individuals.”

“Since we entered the Caribbean market, our organization has made systematic progress to gain broad regional coverage,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Our goal is to collaborate with firms that demonstrate a commitment to stewardship and transparency and provide best-in-class solutions while setting the standard for client service in their market. Our collaboration with Senior Accounting Services continues Andersen Global’s momentum in pursuing our goals to become the dominant service provider in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 201 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.