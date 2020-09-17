Ceros Partners with Getty Images to Promote an Inclusive Storytelling Guide for Marketers, Developed in Conjunction with SeeHer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceros, an interactive SaaS design platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Getty Images to promote the “Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Women” guide co-created by Getty Images and SeeHer, a division of Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA), a collective group of committed to creative advertising and content. The guide, which launched in May, was developed to educate marketers on how to use more inclusive imagery in their content. Ceros will join the two organizations to promote the guide through a series of creative, interactive landing pages.

A study conducted by ANA shows that, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, more than 90% of respondents have adjusted their creative marketing strategy and 89% plan to continue adjusting their strategy to be more empathetic to current and future events. This inclusive imagery showguide is a starting point for companies to do this successfully.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to sensing authenticity in advertising, and at the same time, their expectations of brands have never been greater,” said Paige McCrensky, VP of Marketing at Getty Images. “We understand that visuals can help create powerful change, and also that brands have an incredible opportunity when it comes to their visual storytelling efforts, in terms of building consumer trust and the kind of loyalty that will help their brand succeed for years to come. These guidelines can help convince and entice marketers to make more inclusive visual choices every chance they get.”

By partnering with Ceros, Getty Images sought to promote its newest inclusivity initiative with SeeHer through an immersive content experience which further increases awareness of the educational guide.

The “Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Women” guide includes seven factors for brands to consider as they strive to include more diverse images in their content: gender, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, body type, ability, age and religion. As part of this new initiative with SeeHer and Getty Images, Ceros will highlight each section through a series of interactive content experiences for digital marketers.

“As a female in the design field for 15 years, I’ve clearly seen—and felt—the need for more accurate and diverse representation across the industry,” said Melissa Wygant, Head of Professional Services at Ceros. “It’s an honor to help spread the work and message of Getty Images and SeeHer, and to collaborate with such an incredible group of like-minded women.”

“We are delighted to take our collaboration with Getty Images to the next level via Ceros,” concluded Nadine Karp McHugh, president SeeHer - ANA. “Authentic, inclusive imagery is critical to our mission to increase accurate representation of women and girls in media. Supporting our tagline, ‘if you can see her, you can be her,’ this latest extension will certainly help marketers navigate in today’s complex world. ”

The “Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Women” guide is now available for download, and the series of creative experiences can be accessed at http://view.ceros.com/getty-partnership/getty-x-ceros-seeher-campaign

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at Ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

About ANA’s SeeHer

Despite strides made in recent years to accurately portray women and girls in media, unconscious bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race, and body type of women depicted in media today still represent only a small fraction of the female population. A division of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. It launched in June 2016 in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) in Washington, D.C. at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, the group developed Gender Equality Measure™, (GEM™), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM shows that content portraying women accurately dramatically increases purchase intent and brand reputation, increasing return on investment by as much as 30 percent. GEM won the prestigious 2017 ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, and the methodology became the industry standard, which led to a global rollout in 2018. In 2019 the movement expanded into new verticals, including sports (#SeeHerInSports) and music (#SeeHerHearHer.) Visit SeeHer.com and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @SeeHer2020.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 405 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 330,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.