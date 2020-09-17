Office Depot and Brit + Co Team Up to Launch Selfmade, a New Online Startup School for Women

SAN FRANCISCO & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will be the exclusive sponsor of Selfmade, a new 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co co-founders, Brit Morin and Anjelika Temple, and includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

To help drive educational change, Office Depot’s sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the course will be donated to digitalundivided, an organization whose mission is to provide economic empowerment to Black and Latinx women.

“With unemployment at record highs and mental health at record lows, Selfmade just seemed like the right thing to do at this moment,” said Brit Morin, founder and CEO of Brit + Co. “Knowing the tools, expertise, and network at our disposal, we couldn’t sit around and watch so many women miss the opportunity to change their lives and make money on their own terms.”

As part of the curriculum, students will also hear from over a dozen other notable female founders, experts and investors who have signed on to help teach, including Bozoma Saint John (CMO of Netflix), Julia Hartz (founder and CEO of Eventbrite), Tina Sharkey (former founder and CEO, Brandless), Joy Cho (founder and CEO of Oh Joy) and many more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Brit + Co to help entrepreneurs start and grow their business,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot and The ODP Corporation. “With the new tools and skillsets learned, as well as inspiration from some of the most successful women in business, we hope the students complete the program feeling empowered to build the business of their dreams.”

Features and benefits of Selfmade include:

15+ hours of live instruction in all facets of how to start a company

1:1 coaching and group chats with like-minded entrepreneurs

Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets and more

Access to world class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing

Selfmade registration is currently open and class will kick off on Monday, October 5. To nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, visit TrySelfmade.com/scholarships.

About Brit + Co

Founded by Brit Morin, Brit + Co is on a mission to give women the courage and creativity to live life at their fullest potential. Through our inspirational content, educational online classes and useful products, she is enabled to shape her future. Over the past nine years, Brit + Co has become one of the largest digital brands for women, now reaching an engaged community of over 115 million monthly users across its website and platforms. It is a top 5 global publisher on Pinterest, has garnered over a billion video views and has produced more than 60,000 pieces of content. The brand extends offline as well, with permanent retail experiences, classes, events, and physical products sold at mass retail stores nationwide. Visit Brit.co for more information.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through approximately 1,200 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX,Inc. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.