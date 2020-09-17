Diomics Announces Agreement With Department of Defense to Accelerate Development and Testing of Diocheck SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Indicator Patch

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diomics, a San Diego-based biotech company, today announced that it has been awarded a $2,125,000 Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the U.S. Department of Defense to accelerate development and testing of its Diocheck™ SARS-CoV-2 Visual Immune Response Indicator, a transdermal skin patch that monitors and reports when the wearer’s body has mounted an immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A change in skin color visible through the patch indicates that the person has either recently been exposed to the virus and should get tested and quarantine, or has recovered from a previous coronavirus infection and may still retain immunity. The patch begins to detect an immune response within 24 to 36 hours of application and is expected to effectively monitor for up to 14 days.

The Diocheck patch answers one of the biggest roadblocks to halting the spread of COVID-19—a simple, universal way for people to continually monitor their own immune status over an extended period of time. Until there’s an effective vaccine in widespread use, large populations can use the patch to monitor themselves and know quickly if they have been exposed to the virus and need to get tested and take precautions to avoid infecting others.

“The Diocheck patch responds to the great unknown of how many people are unintentionally widening the spread by being asymptomatic carriers,” Diomics CEO Anthony Zolezzi said. “Enabling people to monitor their own health status and be confident of the status of those around them is the key to being able to safely reopen schools, theaters, offices and other places. Widespread use of the Diocheck indicator patch will give us a simple, effective, non-invasive way to know that we are all actively protecting each other.”

The key to Diocheck’s ability to monitor for an immune response over an extended period of time is Diomics’ proprietary biopolymer material, Diomat™, which is made from an already FDA-approved material used in a range of other diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The company is also developing an intradermal version of Diocheck that uses nano-sized beads of the same biopolymer inserted just under the skin to detect and visually report the formation of an immune reaction to a SARS-CoV-2 protein.

Both versions of Diocheck are readily scalable to provide consistent, accurate, ongoing monitoring of the immunity status of essential front-line workers, including military, healthcare, transportation and public safety personnel, as well as teachers and students.

The Diocheck system is entering preclinical animal studies under the guidance of Jonathan R.T. Lakey, Ph.D., M.S.M., Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. Human clinical trials are expected to begin in December 2020.

