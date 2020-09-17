City of Toronto Awards Tetra Tech Innovative Water Management Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that Toronto Water has awarded Tetra Tech a single-award, five-year, $4.3 million contract to implement innovative technology solutions to manage its wastewater treatment system.

Tetra Tech will provide innovative solutions to Toronto Water in designing and implementing advanced real-time control (RTC) technologies to reduce combined sewer overflows and decrease peak flows to the Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant, the City’s primary sewage treatment facility and Canada’s largest secondary wastewater treatment plant. Tetra Tech will perform advanced analytics using real-time sensor data, weather forecast information, and operational data to optimize the performance of the existing sewer network as well as future facilities.

“Tetra Tech has implemented many advanced real-time control systems for water management clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Our cutting-edge Csoft® analytics and automation platform has saved our clients more than a billion dollars in potential capital costs, reduced flooding, and improved the quality of receiving waters. We look forward to our continued relationship with the City of Toronto to develop a state-of-the-art system that protects human health and the environment.”

The City is investing more than $3 billion in the Don River and Central Waterfront and Connected Projects to greatly improve water quality in the Lower Don River, Taylor Massey-Creek and along Toronto's Inner Harbour by keeping combined sewer overflow out of the waterways through the upgrading of technology and capacity to capture, store and treat it. For more information on the project visit: toronto.ca/drcw-project.

