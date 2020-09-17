Health Net and Canopy Health Launch CanopyCare, a Better Option for Affordable & Quality Healthcare for SF Bay Area in the Work From Home Era

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Net, in collaboration with Canopy Health, today announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind health care solution that combines the best of two of the Bay Area’s leading health care companies. Even more important, in an era where COVID-19 has led many large businesses to offer work from home arrangements, CanopyCare provides convenient access to the entire Canopy Health alliance of 5,000+ doctors, dozens of urgent care centers, five medical groups, plus numerous renowned medical centers in the greater Bay Area at an affordable price.

“This strategic collaboration means Bay Area businesses can now offer their employees an affordable health plan with access to high quality doctors, local community hospitals and a leading academic medical center wherever they work or live in the Bay Area. It’s one of the many ways we work to transform the health of our communities,” said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health and Wellness. “By launching CanopyCare, we’re delivering Bay Area residents more choices and greater value whether they continue to work from home or return to their offices.”

Open enrollment can be a stressful time for employees. Providing a plan that integrates care through an extensive network of providers is crucial when it comes time to offering the right benefits to employees. With CanopyCare, providers have the freedom to help their patients find the right care across the Canopy Health network. This ensures members are provided with the right care through every stage of life. Community physicians and high quality medical centers are at the foundation of our network, they’re the providers that have been serving our communities for decades.

“Canopy Health has enjoyed a strong relationship with Health Net. We’re excited to launch a new plan that brings the high-quality of Canopy Health providers to Bay Area residents,” said Mike Robinson, CEO of Canopy Health. “Recognizing the challenging commute patterns in the Bay Area, we designed the Canopy experience to provide easy access wherever people live, work or play.” CanopyCare delivers on this promise by offering:

Access to in-network services within the Canopy Health alliance, of more than 5,000 doctors and 20 hospitals, across the Bay Area.

A high-touch member care model, with 24/7 access to tools and resources that promote a coordinated care experience.

Member cost transparency tools to provide clarity at every point in the continuum of care.

“We are proud to participate in this joint effort, and offer timely access to affordable, quality care,” said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians Medical Group. He added, “Creating access to care through in person and telehealth options is critical to the delivery of care during this time. Hill Physicians is glad to be part of the solution.”

The CanopyCare network includes:

Medical Groups

Dignity Health Medical Network

Hill Physicians Medical Group

John Muir Health Physician Network

Meritage Medical Network

Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA)

Medical Centers & Hospitals:

Alameda Hospital

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital

Dignity Health St. Francis Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health St. Mary’s Medical Center

Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital

Highland Hospital

John Muir Medical Center in Concord

John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek

Marin Health Medical Center

Regional Medical Center San Jose

San Leandro Hospital

San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Sonoma Valley Hospital

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

UCSF Benioff Children’s at Mission Bay

UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay

UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital

Geographic Coverage

The new plan provides employers with more than 100 employees the opportunity to offer a broad array of plan options for comprehensive healthcare benefits throughout the nine Bay Area counties, including:

Alameda County

Marin County

Santa Clara County

San Francisco County

Contra Costa County

San Mateo County

Santa Cruz County

Parts of Sonoma/Solano Counties

Bay Area employers can begin enrolling for the CanopyCare HMO plan for January 1, 2021 effective dates starting August 4, 2020. To learn more or to sign up visit: www.healthnet.com

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of LifeTM. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician and hospital-owned Accountable Care Network that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare. Canopy Health provides transparent, affordable care through a network of exceptional providers. Incorporated in March 2015, Canopy Health owners, including UCSF, John Muir Health, Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group provide a high-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through collaboration between primary care providers, specialists, medical groups, community hospitals, and one of the leading academic medical centers in the nation. In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes – Meritage Medical Network, Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA), and Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz. Canopy Health also includes 20 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.