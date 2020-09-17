1Health.io Partners With 40+ Massachusetts Schools & Non-Profits, Enabling COVID-19 Saliva Tests for Vulnerable Populations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Health.io, the leading technology company that provides precision testing as a service, today announced it has partnered with more than 40 Massachusetts schools and nonprofits to provide saliva-based COVID-19 tests. Many of these organizations cater specifically to at-risk youth and individuals with disabilities across the state. The news comes as local regulations urge many organizations to carry out initial rounds of testing by the end of the month.

These 40+ new partnerships were cemented as the state of Massachusetts requires that all 240 organizations under the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) deliver baseline testing by September 30, 2020. Additionally, DDS institutions must implement ongoing testing for positive results thereafter. Given these imperative regulations, 1Health.io has stepped in to lend a helping hand and ensure organizations statewide are able to meet their testing goals to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in vulnerable populations.

Already, 1Health.io has provided baseline testing for staff members of its Massachusetts partners, along with receiving multiple orders for second rounds of testing. DDS organizations each employ up to several thousands of staff members.

“As the state of Massachusetts’ deadline for testing compliance closes in, we want to support organizations to make sure they are not only on track, but feel confident in staff and employee safety,” said 1Health.io CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia. “At-scale testing is the only way to ensure the continued safety of at-risk populations, including youth, staff, and family members.”

Current 1Health.io partners in Massachusetts include, but are not limited to, the following organizations:

RFK Children's Action Corp

The Arc of Opportunity

BAMSI

Vinfen

The New England Center for Children

Whitney Academy

Cooperative for Human Services

League School of Greater Boston

Work, Incorporated

Pathlight Group

1Health.io provides testing as a service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier this year.

1Health.io tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1Health.io online platform.

For more information about 1Health.io and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1Health.io.

About 1Health.io

1Health.io is the pioneer in enabling testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1Health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1Health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1Health.io.