Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers Team Up with Testing for America to Donate Nearly $3M in Funding and COVID-19 Testing Technologies to Support the Safe Reopening of HBCUs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers announced they are teaming up with Testing for America (TFA) to donate $500,000 in funding and an in-kind donation of COVID-19 testing technologies with a fair market value of $2,275,000 to support the safe reopening of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.

TFA is a nonprofit with a mission to permanently and safely reopen schools, businesses and the U.S. economy by supporting the availability of affordable, accessible and frequent testing and screening. Most recently, TFA partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to help bring scalable COVID testing to HBCU campuses. TFA works with schools to develop and implement testing and safety protocols for all students, faculty and staff and to identify testing vendors and philanthropic support.

“Siemens Healthineers is proud to support Testing for America and the HBCUs as they undertake reopening,” said Dave Pacitti, Siemens Foundation Board of Directors member; President of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; and Head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers. “This activity underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring underserved communities have access to healthcare.”

Siemens Healthineers will contribute technologies including serology tests, which look for antibodies that develop once a virus becomes present in a person’s system. Testing for America will work closely with Siemens and advise HBCUs on protocols and incorporation of these technologies on their campuses.

TFA’s initiative aligns with the mission of both the Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers to support healthcare equity and racial justice in underserved and underrepresented communities across the country. The Siemens Foundation, Siemens Healthineers and Siemens employees have now donated $5,405,000 to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, including $2,130,000 to 20 community health centers and $500,000 to the National Governors Association’s Reskilling and Recovery Network.

“As we confront a health, economic and societal crisis, we understand there are no easy answers, but we believe collaboration amongst industry, academia, and the nonprofit sector is one of the most effective ways to contribute during this pandemic,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation. “This partnership through the effective use of testing will enable HBCUs to address the health needs of students, faculty and administrators, create a safe campus environment, and strengthen the economy of the surrounding areas.”

With funding from Siemens Caring Hands e. V., which includes donations from Siemens global employee base, the Siemens Foundation is continuing its focus on addressing the needs of Black people in the United States who are dramatically and disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The initiative is part of the global Siemens relief fund program that was set up under the auspices of the community-serving nonprofit organization Siemens Caring Hands e.V. to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are grateful to the Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers for this generous contribution, which will help to preserve the safety and health of students, teachers and faculty and ultimately their communities,” said Dr. Joan Coker, an HBCU graduate and member of TFA’s Advisory Council. “Testing for America recognizes how essential corporate and private donors are to providing abundant testing and safety protocols to HBCUs, and we are pleased to help bring them together in this effort.”

