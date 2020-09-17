Fundamental Income’s Net Lease Platform Completes First Sale Leaseback Transaction, Acquiring Carvana Inspection Center in Phoenix for $50 million

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fundamental Income, a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform, announces its acquisition of a 75-acre vehicle inspection center located in Tolleson, Ariz. for $50 million from Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, also headquartered in Phoenix.

Carvana, which is leasing the property back from Fundamental, will continue operations at the inspection center as a critical component of the company’s nationwide distribution network. The property is one of Carvana’s nine inspection centers in the United States. It is used as a reconditioning and photography facility for vehicles that are distributed throughout the country and retailed on Carvana.com.

“This acquisition creates a long-term partnership and provides capital to an innovative business that is growing at hyper speed,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Income. “Our primary goal is to provide critical growth capital to businesses that serve the U.S. consumer, and this transaction does just that.”

Led by seven investment partners with a combined 50 years and $15 billion of net lease, capital markets and real estate experience, Fundamental Income is focused on sale leasebacks, investing in single-tenant properties net leased to operating companies across the United States. In April 2020, the firm received an initial equity commitment of $500 million from a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global asset manager with approximately $550 billion in assets under management.

"Sale lease-back transactions continue to be an important part of our capital strategy as we expand our inspection and reconditioning infrastructure footprint," said Carvana Vice President of Capital Markets Michael McKeever. "These centers play an integral role in growing our business while continuing to deliver high quality vehicles to our customers. We are pleased to be part of this transaction with Fundamental and look forward to more opportunities to work together."

Carvana is the pioneer of 100 percent online car buying, and the sale of the Tolleson inspection center to Fundamental Income provides the company with additional liquidity to fuel its rapid growth. As part of the transaction, Carvana and Fundamental Income executed a 25-year lease for the location. Carvana offers consumers an easy way to shop more than 15,000 vehicles entirely at home, with virtual, 360-degree tours, inside and out. All vehicles come with a 7-day return policy and are available for touchless home delivery in Carvana markets or pick-up from one of the company’s patented Car Vending Machines.

About Fundamental Income

Led by seven investment partners with over 50 years and $15B of cumulative transaction history, Fundamental Income Properties is a net lease platform, focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to middle-market businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. Fundamental Income Properties provides real estate capital solutions and sale-leasebacks to businesses and business owners with established and growing operations across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.