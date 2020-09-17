U.S. Department of Energy Provides Notice to Proceed to Fluor Team for Hanford Site Central Plateau Cleanup Contract

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) provided the joint venture between Amentum, Fluor and Atkins—Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC—the notice to proceed on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington. The Central Plateau Cleanup Contract is a master indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $10 billion for a period of up to 10 years, including a transition period of at least 60 days.

“This leadership team and the site’s talented workforce have what it takes to support DOE and to demonstrate the effectiveness of the new end state contract approach,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Fluor began its 13-year tenure at Hanford in 1996 to manage most of the site’s cleanup work and has been an integral part of the community since then. We look forward to building upon those relationships and working with union leadership, incumbent employees, the DOE, regulators and other Hanford contractors to shift to a unified closure mentality. We are committed to the completion timeline and getting the work finished safely.”

The Central Plateau Cleanup Company brings the depth and breadth of three leading nuclear industry companies – Fluor, Amentum and Atkins – making it one of the largest and most experienced nuclear End State delivery teams assembled in the U.S. Department of Energy complex. With more than 100 years of combined nuclear experience, including 63 years at Hanford, these companies have collectively decommissioned 1,179 facilities and dispositioned more waste for the U.S. cleanup program than any other company.

About Fluor Corporation

