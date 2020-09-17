moneycorp Americas Announces Strategic Partnership With End2End Media Group to Support North American Film Production

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--moneycorp Americas, a leading provider of global payments and risk management solutions, today announced their partnership with End2End Media Group to support North American film production. The partnership offers a one-stop-shop for film producers moving to Canada, and offering services such as production support, coordination and financing.

End2End Media Group is comprised of film and finance executives across Canada who have come together to provide finance and production services for U.S. film production coming to Canada. Due to COVID-19, more American film producers are opting to move production from the U.S. to Canada, creating a greater need for business support and FX risk management.

“We are excited to announce this partnership to support the growing film industry in the US and Canada,” said Bob Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of moneycorp Americas. “This partnership aligns with moneycorp’s strategic business goals to continue to offer a full suite of solutions to a variety of sectors in both countries.”

With film events such as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) running from September 10 to September 20, Canada’s reputation as a top destination for film production continues to grow worldwide. Canada’s media production set a new high in 2019 with $8.92 billion in production volume and $5.6 billion in foreign investment production. The industry also generated $12.8 billion in GDP for the Canadian economy last year.

“Despite these uncertain times, now marks an exciting time and opportunity for possible business expansion in the film industry,” said Brendon McNeill, President of End2End Media Group. “With partners such as this we are able to expand our service offerings to provide a true one-stop-shop solution to our customers across North America.”

The partnership solution is now available to End2End Media Group customers.

About moneycorp Americas

moneycorp Americas is a leading provider of global payments and currency risk management. We pride ourselves on delivering high touch service and customized products that put our customers’ business first. Our team of knowledgeable, seasoned professional create tailor-made solutions for seamless cross border payments and safeguarding FX risk exposure. Established in 1979, moneycorp serves global clients across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. Visit www.moneycorp.com/en-us/ to learn more.

About End2End Media Group

The End2End Media Group is comprised of film and television production and finance executives. Along with their production partners across Canada and the United States, they have come together to provide end-to-end finance and production services for US and foreign production looking to produce in Canada.