Byte is Now the Official Smile for the Seattle Seahawks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byte, the world’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, has announced a partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, making them the official smile partner for Seattle’s professional football team. The collaboration aims to help even more people transform their smiles by getting the word out about the power of teledentistry in increasing access to care. Fans will be able to see the results for themselves as Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is currently undergoing treatment with Byte.

“At Byte, we’re all about creating winning smiles, and we’re proud to be partnering with the Seattle Seahawks as they kick off a new season,” said Byte president Neeraj Gunsagar. “With their focus on fan safety this fall, we’re excited to bring their fans a safe, remote solution for improving their smiles.”

As an approved partner of the American TeleDentistry Association, Byte’s orthodontist-directed treatment is helping people improve their smiles at a cost that’s 60% less than traditional braces. Plus, Byte is the fastest teeth straightening system on the market thanks to its exclusive HyperByte dental acceleration device. With an average of three months estimated treatment time, it’s twice as fast as other options and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

“Confidence is a huge part of the game, and Byte’s helping me take mine to the next level,” said Quandre Diggs, safety for the Seahawks. “From practice to games, I spend a lot of time on the move. Being able to straighten my teeth without having to make time for regular appointments makes the whole process a lot easier.”

This year has been marked by new strategic partnerships for Byte across the board, from Kerry Washington joining the team as Creative Advisor and Investor to teaming up with Anthem insurance. The ByteCares program, which aims to improve 10,000 smiles by 2022 has also made strides in increasing accessibility through a variety of efforts on the West Coast.

ABOUT BYTE

Byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of competitors. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan through a teledentistry platform, so you can work towards your new smile from the comfort of your home. At under $85 per month, and by partnering with a growing list of insurance companies, Byte is on a mission to make the inaccessible, accessible. For more information on Byte's easy, convenient and affordable system to upgrade your smile, visit: www.byteme.com