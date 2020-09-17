Showbie Announces That It’s New Pro Plus Plan Will Include Explain Everything Promotional Licenses

EDMONTON, Alberta & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Showbie (www.showbie.com) a Canadian provider of software as a service educator tools, and Explain Everything (www.explaineverything.com), a collaborative whiteboard-based learning platform, are today excited to announce they have formed a multi-year partnership to provide complimentary promotional licensing of Explain Everything’s Pro edition to Showbie’s Pro Plus customers.

“We are thrilled to offer our Pro plus tier school and district customers with promotional licensing to Explain Everything,” says Colin Bramm, Showbie’s CEO & Co-Founder. “We found that 34% of teachers using Showbie were also using Explain Everything, including their Free and Legacy editions. We felt strongly that there was a unique opportunity to provide our customers with access to one of the best tools available for virtual whiteboard collaboration and recording–it was a natural fit to provide this to our customers.”

The partnership will allow new customers of Showbie’s Pro plus package, available to Schools and Districts, to receive promotional licenses to Explain Everything for their teachers for the current school year.

“We have heard from many teachers about how difficult it can be to select the right tools given how many educational technology solutions are out there. That’s why we believe that Showbie’s Pro Plus is the perfect solution for schools who are looking for an end-to-end package that offers a great learning environment bundled with great teaching tools,” says B.A. Gonczarek, Co-founder of Explain Everything. “Educators need to teach & communicate with students across distance with the same impact as they would in a classroom or meeting room — a whiteboard is a key component of this. They need to be able to easily do this in a variety of ways: with whiteboard videos, collaborative whiteboards, and whiteboard presentations. And all of this needs to be seamless across learning environments, too. That’s why so many teachers appreciate Showbie and Explain Everything. This combination will now be available to many more thanks to the special promotional seats included in the Showbie Pro Plus tier.”

How it works:

With Explain Everything, Teachers and students can record video presentations using a powerful whiteboarding application, available for the web and mobile devices.

The videos can be shared inside Showbie as lessons or for demonstrating understanding.

Teachers also use Explain everything to host synchronous whiteboarding sessions, where students and teachers can be connected and speaking while they whiteboard together on the screen–nearly equivalent to an in-classroom experience, but virtual.

To learn more about Showbie Pro Plus please visit https://www.showbie.com/plans.

About Showbie:

Showbie (www.showbie.com) was founded in 2012 with the release of its cloud-based assessment and feedback application. In 2018, Showbie acquired Socrative as a companion application for online quizzing and testing. Showbie is based in Edmonton, Canada, and has over 3 million educators registered for its products in nearly every country around the globe.

About Explain Everything:

Launched in 2011, the Explain Everything™ Interactive Whiteboard is a mobile-first learning and knowledge-building platform existing at the intersection of natural response, video capture, collaboration, and presentation.

Explain Everything is developed by Explain Everything, Inc. (www.explaineverything.com), a New York, NY, and Wroclaw, Poland-based team. Explain Everything is used by millions of people around the world.