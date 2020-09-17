Merz Aesthetics® Taps Gwyneth Paltrow as the Global Face of Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today a partnership with Oscar and Emmy-award-winning actor, author and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the launch of the company’s first global campaign for Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA). Xeomin (pronounced phonetically: Zeo-min) is a FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines uniquely purified to remove unnecessary proteins. Women have been using Xeomin for nearly 10 years to give those wrinkles between the eyebrows a smoother appearance. As the global face of the brand, Paltrow joins Xeomin in standing with women who choose beauty on their own terms and do so with proven products.

“ For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” said 47-year old Paltrow who is widely considered an authority on beauty and wellness. “ And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body. Finding highly purified and proven products is so important. That’s one of the many reasons I started using Xeomin a few years ago.”

Xeomin is a botulinum toxin type A that was approved by the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows in adults. Xeomin resonates with people who are seeking natural-looking results.

“ Gwyneth and I have been friends born out of mutual respect, which began with a shared desire to be true to yourself and to embrace ones’ desire to look and feel your best – the definition of graceful aging,” said Julius Few, MD, Founder of The Few Institute for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. “ Like Gwyneth, more and more of my patients tell me they don’t want to look different – they just want the outside to reflect how they feel on the inside. Xeomin, which is backed by science, helps give their frown lines a smoother appearance.”

The heart of the campaign ties back to Paltrow’s philosophy on beauty, which is that women should give themselves the permission to do whatever they want to do in order to feel good. Paltrow and influencers will be encouraging women to take time for themselves and prioritize self-care, especially now. Paltrow will be sharing details about what she does to look and feel her best, and will ask women to do the same on social media using #DareToSelfCare.

“ It’s such an exciting time for Merz Aesthetics and for our flagship brand, Xeomin,” said Bob Rhatigan, Global Chief Executive Officer of Merz Aesthetics. “ Gwyneth’s passion for knowledge and learning, and her deeply personal perspective on beauty and aging, are all qualities we at Merz Aesthetics admire in her, and the values we share as a company. We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with her to educate women around the world about a frown line treatment that is uniquely purified without unnecessary proteins.”

To learn more about Xeomin and locate a physician near you, visit XeominAesthetic.com where you can access the Find a Provider tool. Follow @XeominAesthetic to stay up to speed on the latest news from Gwyneth.

This will be the first global integrated marketing campaign for Merz Aesthetics since the Company announced in November 2019 it would be operating independently as the largest dedicated medical aesthetics business globally.

Xeomin is marketed globally for medical aesthetics indications in select markets, and is referred to as Bocouture in European markets.

About Merz Aesthetics

At Merz Aesthetics, we are a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with locations in 32 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family owned company founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscar®-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is also a best-selling cookbook author, singer and entrepreneur. In 2008, Paltrow founded goop from her kitchen table. goop has grown into a lifestyle brand devoted to helping women make their own choices count in the various facets of their lives—from style, travel, work, food, and beauty to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. goop now has a tightly edited digital shop, a book imprint, permanent and pop-up retail experiences, a live event series, a television show on Netflix and its own product lines, including skincare, fragrances, apparel, body, bath soaks and supplements.

About XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) is a botulinum toxin type A approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults. For more information, including Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, please visit www.xeominaesthetic.com. See below for Important Consumer Safety Information.

