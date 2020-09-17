Silver Peak Announces Certified Deployment Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today announced a new certified deployment partner (CDP) program, enabling select partners to resell and deploy the Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform, supporting customer WAN and security transformation initiatives. Initial partners to achieve the new sales, technical and deployment certifications include: CDW, InterVision, Invite Networks, Teneo, WWT and Xalient.

“Modern enterprises are quickly recognizing that their legacy networks are holding them back from realizing the full transformational promise of the cloud and many are seeking skilled partners to drive their WAN and security transformation initiatives,” said Ken Marks, vice president of North America channel sales for Silver Peak. “This provides an unprecedented opportunity for our partners to bring new levels of business value to customers by attaining the training and certifications required to successfully drive SD-WAN deployments. The CDP program is architected to scale both the number of customers we can serve as well as the number of partners that we can enable to build high-growth profitable SD-WAN business practices – it’s a win win for everyone.”

To participate in the CDP program, partners must complete a rigorous training and certification regimen that requires advanced deployment certifications with proctored exams. CDP partner certifications include:

To assure success with customers, CDPs are initially required to partner with a Silver Peak deployment engineer to demonstrate the requisite skill and acumen that spans initial design, deployment plan and post deployment reviews.

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the US, UK and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers.

“We’re excited to be part of the Silver Peak CDP program,” said Mike Grisamore, vice president, services delivery at CDW. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for WAN expertise as customers accelerate cloud and digital transformation initiatives. Having sales, technical and deployment expertise in-house will enable us bring new levels of value to our joint customers as they embark on WAN transformation initiatives.”

Through the expert application of consulting, deployment and managed services, InterVision helps enterprises to optimize cloud-based application performance, ensuring the highest levels of security for their people and their organisations, while providing a dependable and positive customer experience that accelerates their business today and into the future.

“As a Silver Peak CDP partner, we’re now able to expand our in-house consulting, deployment and managed services to bring new levels of business value to our customers,” said Jonathan Bruce, senior director of strategic alliances at InterVision. “Advanced SD-WAN edge platforms like the Unity EdgeConnect platform that optimize cloud-based application performance and assure the highest levels of security will empower our customers to run, grow and transform with the power of cloud.”

INVITE is an end-to-end, circuit-to-endpoint, no-nonsense, best-of-breed solutions provider. Real solutions. Not the mistakes that cost you half your budget, a weekend outage, and an unexpected forklift upgrade. You don’t mess around, and neither do we.

“Becoming a Silver Peak CDP partner expands our ability to improve the total quality of life (TQOL) for our customers by providing them with the freedom to select and deploy advanced SD-WAN solutions like the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform,” said David Dean, SD-WAN and Telecom Specialist of INVITE Networks. “We pride ourselves in bringing a no-nonsense approach to customers with real solutions that go beyond maximizing performance and managing cost to delivering a return of appreciation (ROA) that ultimately turns their IT teams into business heroes.”

Teneo are the visibility experts, providing performance and security insights across the IT landscape. Teneo removes complexity so enterprise customers can clearly see where today’s user experience won’t deliver the desired business outcomes. The Teneo flexible services model gives customers instant access to talent and analytics platforms. As a managed service provider, Teneo optimizes the enterprise’s existing technology and builds an IT strategy to drive innovation. Since 2000, Teneo has helped some of the world’s largest companies see new possibilities.

“As an expert managed service provider, we are continuously seeking new ways to expand our knowledge base and expertise to better serve our customers,” said Lauren Fortune, chief marketing officer at Teneo. “Becoming a Silver Peak CDP partner enables us to further our ability to solve customers’ most challenging networking problems with an advanced SD-WAN edge solution that applies tomorrow’s logic to seamlessly connect users directly and securely to the applications that fuel business innovation.”

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology, and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 employees and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

“Organizations are increasingly turning to SD-WAN for their digital transformation initiatives, optimization of SaaS and cloud applications, and more efficient IT operations,” said Jeff Wynne, Services VP at WWT. “The rigorous training, testing and certification requirements of the Silver Peak CDP program expands our in-house teams’ resident SD-WAN acumen, enabling our teams to continue building cloud-first business-driven networks for our customers.”

Combining transformative, software-defined network, security and communication technologies with intelligent managed services, Xalient helps the world’s top brands to become more resilient, adaptable and responsive to change. Driven by a passion for putting customers first, Xalient’s forward-thinking, no-nonsense approach coupled with its global experience enables organisations to build secure networks for the future.

“Becoming a Silver Peak CDP partner enables us to further our mission of helping forward-thinking enterprises become more resilient, adaptable and responsive to change,” said Sherry Vaswani, CEO at Xalient. “Our new Silver Peak CDP program certifications will enable us to successfully guide customers through WAN and security transformation to build a Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) network that accelerates their businesses well into the future.”

Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak SD-WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

