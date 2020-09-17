Talem Health Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Provide Insurers’ Insights Into Injury Claims

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talem Health Analytics, a leading provider of bodily injury causation solutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Talem Health Analytics has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Using evidence-based research combined with machine learning and AI technology, Talem Health Analytics (Talem) works to empower insurers with an enhanced understanding of injury causation and medical recovery from the start of the claims process. Talem delivers an objective, scientific analysis of the injury and injury causation, as well as providing specific claim recommendations and action points for the adjuster.

“Our mission is to demonstrate that technology advances insurance instead of disrupting it,” said Matthew Kay, chief operating officer, Talem Health Analytics. “Insurers can leverage our injury causation analysis to make informed decisions and establish a transparent and consistent narrative early on, decreasing overall medical claims costs, highlighting medical fraud, and increasing efficiency. We are pleased to partner with Guidewire to bring these benefits to our joint customers”

“We are delighted to welcome Talem Health Analytics to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Talem’s injury causation information will allow our joint customers to be confident they are managing and settling on injuries directly attributed to the accident, leading to more efficient decision-making and reduced fraud. Integrating Talem’s solutions with ClaimCenter streamlines access to Talem’s solutions and eliminates manual transfer of claim information, further increasing efficiency for adjusters.”

