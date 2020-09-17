Buzzvil Join Hands With Oman-based Company ‘O-SCREEN’

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buzzvil, a global leader in rewarded ad and content platforms, announced that the company has provided its rewarded ad and content solution to Oman-based ‘O-SCREEN’ (www.o-screen.com).

Created with Buzzvil’s SDK solution, ‘O-SCREEN’ allows users to engage with ads and content on the first screen of the phone in exchange for offers, including coupons and 1 GB of free data, every month. The service is backed by Ooredoo (https://www.ooredoo.com/en/), one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies, with over 115 million customers worldwide, headquartered in Doha, Qatar.

John Lee, CEO of Buzzvil, said, “We are excited to be able to help our publishers gain ad revenue with simple SDK integration.”

“Buzzvil will continue to solidify its position as the world's largest rewarded ad and content platform centering on its three overseas branches in the US, Taiwan and Japan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buzzvil recently raised 20.5 billion Korean won (17 million USD) in series C from Mega-7 Club for its compelling reward-based ad tech that maximizes ad revenue for publishers. The Mega-7 Club, dubbed as South Korea’s version of Softbank Vision Fund, consists of returning investors LB Investments, Company K Partners and new investors SBI Investments, Korea Development Bank and Shinhan Bank.

The deal follows the fast-growing company’s series B in 2015 from LB Investments and Company K Partners, alongside other investors, and series A from Softbank Ventures Asia in 2014.