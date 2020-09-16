Canopy Children’s Solutions and Trustmark Shine the Light on Mental Health

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy Children’s Solutions (Canopy) has partnered with Trustmark to launch Shine the Light on Mental Health, an awareness campaign devoted to mental wellness providing resources, activities and experiences to usher resilience, hope and healing for all Mississippians. The campaign will run through December 31, 2020.

“Before we entered a world health crisis, one in five children was facing a serious mental health crisis. Now, there is more urgency than ever to be as diligent about our children’s mental health as we are their physical health,” said Canopy CEO John D. Damon, Ph.D. “What we strive to achieve through our Shine the Light campaign is to renew hope, increase resiliency, and normalize mental health care for kids just as we have physical health care. The fog of stigma is lifting around mental health and now is the time to make sure our children have every opportunity to be as physically and mentally healthy as they can be in order to thrive.”

Key features of the Shine the Light campaign include:

♦ Series of public services announcements illustrated by Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Mississippi editorial cartoonist, Marshall Ramsey. The PSA can be viewed here.

♦ In-home experience “Illuminate Hope – Hope Takes Flight for World Mental Health Day” sponsored by Baptist Memorial Health Care, on October 10, that includes a lantern release.

♦ Outdoor shopping and wellness experience “Share Hope” sponsored by the C Spire Foundation that will take place at Highland Village the weekend of November 13-15, 2020.

♦ Free virtual resources and activities from mycanopy.org/shinethelight.

“Trustmark cares deeply about the wellness of our community and is proud to partner with Canopy to ‘Shine the Light on Mental Health,’” said Jerry Host, Chairman and CEO of Trustmark. “Now is the time to shine your light for yourself and others.”

To learn more, visit mycanopy.org/shinethelight.

ABOUT CANOPY CHILDREN’S SOLUTIONS: Canopy Children’s Solutions is Mississippi’s largest and most comprehensive nonprofit provider of children’s behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Founded in 1912, Canopy offers a full array of integrated, community-based services in all 82 counties as well as intensive campus-based and educational programming. For more information, please contact 800-388-6247 or visit us on the web at mycanopy.org.