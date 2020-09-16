HealthQuarters and Mount Sinai Health System Promise to Deliver Curated, Comprehensive Health and Wellness Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthQuarters, a new destination for curated and clinically-backed health and wellness services, today announces a new venture with Mount Sinai Health System, New York City's largest academic medical system, to expand access to world-class health care services. The multi-year, multi-location deal will launch with a flagship center opening later this year at 632 Broadway in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood.

Mount Sinai physicians represent the best in medicine, providing patient-centered care to improve the health of all patients. The collaboration with HealthQuarters extends Mount Sinai’s reach, offering patients greater access to Mount Sinai experts in prime neighborhoods and under the same roof as independently provided wellness services, bringing preventive medicine closer to the heart of everyday life.

“HealthQuarters and Mount Sinai Health System alike are aiming to tap into trends showing that patients are looking to make health a more seamless part of their daily lives,” said Bhavdeep Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthQuarters. “We were drawn to Mount Sinai because of its remarkable level of clinical excellence, its vast array of resources dedicated to providing better health outcomes and patient experiences, and its forward-thinking approach to serving communities.”

Within the walls of HealthQuarters’ locations, Mount Sinai physicians will practice in a range of medical specialties such as primary care, gynecology, and dermatology while independent practitioners brought in by HealthQuarters, such as acupuncturists, nutritionists, and dentists, will provide additional services for convenient access to full-spectrum care.

“We know that access to high-quality health care is imperative for optimal health and healthy communities. While Mount Sinai’s ambulatory footprint is one of the largest in the city, the collaboration with HealthQuarters extends Mount Sinai’s reach,” said Kelly Cassano, DO, Dean for Clinical Affairs at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Operations at Mount Sinai Health System. “The collaboration facilitates an experience that is rooted in clinical foundations and aligned with how people approach their health today.”

Mount Sinai will be HealthQuarters’ preferred health system in the greater New York metro area, including Westchester and Long Island, thanks in large part to its unparalleled commitment to revolutionizing health care and the patient experience.

To learn more about HealthQuarters, please contact press@healthquarters.com.

About Mount Sinai

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,480 primary and specialty care physicians; 11 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools", aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 12 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in six other specialties in the 2018-2019 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 11th nationally for Ophthalmology and 44th for Ear, Nose, and Throat. Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, Mount Sinai West, and South Nassau Communities Hospital are ranked regionally.

About HealthQuarters

HealthQuarters brings top medical providers together with clinically-backed wellness services in locations that provide connected, seamless, and comprehensive health services. Incubated through the Redesign Health Venture Studio, HealthQuarters shifts the paradigms of healthcare with solutions to some of the most formidable category issues. By redefining health as one unified experience, HeathQuarters centers make staying healthy easier and more intuitive than ever before.