Bollinger Awarded Contract for State-of-the-Art Floating Dry Dock for the Nation’s New Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

LOCKPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bollinger Shipyards, LLC (“Bollinger”) announced today that it will construct a state-of-the-art, floating dry dock for General Dynamics Electric Boat to support the construction and maintenance of the United States’ new Columbia Class of Ballistic Missile Submarines.

“ Bollinger Shipyards is pleased to expand our current relationship with Electric Boat and to play a critical role in increasing the number of U.S. built dry docks to meet the expanding need to modernize and refurbish our nation’s aging fleet,” said Bollinger President & C.E.O. Ben Bordelon. “ We’re honored to have been selected to build this dry dock, which will be a national asset, to meet the complex needs of our Navy’s fleet modernization plans. To build 21st century American vessels, it requires 21st century American tools and equipment manufactured here in the United States. Bollinger is committed to continuing to be a leader in pushing our industry forward and ensuring that the U.S. Industrial Base is fully self-sufficient.”

The detail design engineering will be performed at the Bollinger facility in Lockport, Louisiana. The concept and contract design for the 618ft by 140ft dry dock was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island. The dry dock is scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat’s Groton Connecticut shipyard in 2024.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio-Class of Ballistic-Missile Submarines.

This is Bollinger Shipyards second contract awarded with General Dynamics Electric Boat. In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 395ft x 100ft Ocean Transport Barge for Electric Boat scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

Bollinger Shipyards LLC (www.bollingershipyards.com) is a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U.S. industrial base. Bollinger has 10 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.