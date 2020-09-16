State of West Virginia Awards Infrastructure Contract to ViON

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViON Corporation, a leading Cloud Service Provider (CSP) providing on-premise, as-a-Service (aaS) capabilities and public cloud enablement, announced today it has been awarded a contract with the State of West Virginia, Office of Technology (WVOT) to provide IT infrastructure. This contract enables the State of West Virginia, Office of Technology (WVOT) to scale their infrastructure architecture, including on-premise infrastructure, enterprise data backup, infrastructure operations monitoring and professional services in a manner that will further support centralized IT.

“ViON provides state-of-the-art storage solutions to support WVOT’s digital transformation. The focus is to enable WVOT to address the rapidly changing IT demands for the state’s agencies with the industry’s most innovative and cost-effective technology in a consumable model,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “ViON’s unprecedented as-a-Service knowledge combined with leading technology innovation allows us to deliver advanced technology to agencies in a simplified and flexible provisioning model.”

As the ongoing Coronavirus public health crisis illustrates, Information Technology (IT) infrastructure that is fully fit for purpose and is efficient, scalable, cost effective, and dependable is critical for any state government to operate optimally. The State of West Virginia, Office of Technology’s selection of a cloud-based model for Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) is a highly effective strategy to accomplish their overall strategic vision while offering the ability to flex up and down as times require.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).