Solutions in Critical Care Awarded Specialty Distributor Agreement for Respiratory Products With Premier

ALLENDALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Specialty Distributor for Respiratory Products with Premier. Effective September 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for respiratory products.

“With the changing environment of medical device sales, this is a game changer for the industry,” said SCC Founder and President John Marmo.

Products on the contract include the SCC CPAP System with Inspiratory and Expiratory HEPA Filter, the Artemis™ Pedi-Fit™ Non-Invasive Pediatric Nasal Mask and the Trinity Circuit. Click here for more information about these products.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

SCC is a national network of well-established specialty distribution partners in the medical device industry. With eight distribution partners across the U.S., SCC offers medical device manufacturers a national strength with a local sales presence to grow their product line.

“National GPOs and IDNs are the future,” said Marmo. “Now more than ever, regional distributors are having a harder time doing business the way they used to; it is harder to get in front of the clinician. When products aren’t on contract, sales reps need clinicians to help push the deal through to purchasing. This agreement will make purchasing easier so more providers can take advantage of the innovative, high-quality and cost-effective product solutions our distribution network offers.”

Marmo added, “The SCC Premier agreement will give medical device manufacturers partnering with SCC a strong and confident presence in today’s market.”

To learn more about the SCC distribution network or the products offered, contact Solutions in Critical Care at 866-367-7221 or visit www.solutionsincriticalcare.com.