Estrella Media and Sony Music Latin Partner for Special Edition of Hit Talent Show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media, one of the leading Hispanic broadcasting companies in the U.S., announced today that it has partnered with music giant Sony Music Latin for the production of a special edition of its hit talent search show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento. The new season of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento Edición Especial, is set to premiere on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8P/7P C on EstrellaTV.

For the first time in the show’s history, EstrellaTV has joined forces with a record label to collaborate on finding the next big Regional Mexican music band in the United States. Sony Music Latin, a leading Latin music record label for regional and international artists in Latin music, is the home of international superstars like Shakira, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Marc Anthony, CNCO, and Romeo Santos, to name a few.

As part of its partnership with EstrellaTV, Sony Music Latin has been involved with this season’s special edition of the show and will be part of the casting process and competition. There will be five winning contestants who will form the new band and collectively receive a grand prize total of $100,000 from EstrellaTV, as well as the opportunity to obtain an exclusive recording contract with Sony Music Latin, along with the career-launching support of Estrella Media’s various multiplatform properties.

“We are very happy to team up with EstrellaTV on the special edition of their franchise ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.’ Music plays a central role in the lives of Hispanics and we are pleased to provide a unique platform for a one of a kind talent competition created for the next generation of musical artists,” stated Ruben Leyva, SVP, Artists Services & Premium Content, Sony Music Latin.

Hosted by heartthrob and Sony Music Latin artist Luis Coronel, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento Edición Especial will feature new twists and special celebrity guest judges who will join throughout the season. Returning to the judges’ panel are Regional Mexican recording artist and reality TV star Chiquis; Pepe Garza, a leading radio programmer, composer, music producer and tastemaker in Regional Mexican music; renowned recording artist Ana Barbara; and popular TV and radio personality Don Cheto, of Estrella Media’s nationally syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network. In addition, contestants will receive special coaching sessions with some of Latin music’s hottest recording artists in the U.S. and Mexico.

“We are truly excited about this new collaboration and can’t think of a better music partner than Sony Music Latin. They are one of the leading star makers in Latin music in the U.S. and around the world, and home to some of the top Regional Mexican recording artists, such as the late Jenni Rivera, Joss Favela, Gerardo Ortiz, Rancho y Barrio and our very own host Luis Coronel,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming.

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento historically has held auditions for thousands of contestants across the country in search of America’s next big Latin music superstar. For this year’s special edition, auditions will be conducted remotely via online video submissions. The show will continue with last season’s socially distanced set design to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, which features a closed set limited to production staff and essential personnel only, virtual screens for a remote audience, and strict safety protocols.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

About Sony Music US Latin:

Sony Music US Latin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, is the leading Latin music company overseeing the U.S. and Puerto Rico and home to the most prolific artists in the Latin genre.

About Sony Music Entertainment:

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Records, Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, District 18 Entertainment, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Keep Cool, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Palm Tree Records, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Same Plate Entertainment, Six Course Music Group, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music, Verity Records and Visionary Records. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.