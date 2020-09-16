The Bump Announces 2020 Best of Baby Awards Winners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, today announced the winners of its eighth annual The Bump Best of Baby Awards, honoring the most outstanding baby and new parent products for 2020. The Bump Best of Baby Awards winners include must-have pregnancy and baby products for new parents hand-selected by The Bump editorial team for their functionality, durability, aesthetics and more. The team tested hundreds of products and identified the top 55 award winners across eight categories: Baby On-the-Go, Nursery, Baby Eats, Diapering, Healthy Baby, Baby Learn & Play, Mom Essentials and Unique Standouts.

“ We created The Bump Best of Baby Awards as our personal mission to research, test and find the most innovative, practical and unique products that will enhance the lives of parents and keep pace with their growing child’s expanding developmental needs,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Bump. “ This year’s winners include established brands and innovative newcomers that parents can feel confident bringing into their homes.”

Notable Winners of the 2020 The Bump Best of Baby Awards:

Baby On-the-Go: Cybex Sirona S convertible car seat features an innovative 360-degree rotatable seat with a load leg, making it easier than ever for parents to secure their child safely in the car seat without having to reach or stretch. The car seat also features a smart-tech harness chest clip with SensorSafe technology to alert parents if their child becomes unbuckled, the car temp gets too warm, or unsafe conditions arise.

Nursery: Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper bassinet detects baby’s cries and automatically responds by rocking them to the same white noise and motion they loved before birth. The bassinet chooses the best motion—slow swing for sleep or faster jiggles for when baby is upset—and includes a gradual weaning feature to provide an easy transition to the crib.

Diapering: Supersoft and superstrong, Hello Bello Plant-Based Wipes are made of 99%+ water with a touch of aloe and chamomile extract. Not included: alcohol, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens or formaldehyde donors.

Healthy Baby: With a contactless scan, the Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer

Baby Learn & Play: Designed by experts for a child’s developing brain, Lovevery Play Kits

Mom Essentials: Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump is designed to fit a mom’s active lifestyle, weighing less than one pound with a USB chargeable battery. The pump features a touch-screen display that allows moms to easily track and record pumping sessions through the free MyMedela app.

Unique Standouts: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon is the ultimate ride-share stroller. Accommodating one or two kids up to five years old, the Pivot Xplore easily transforms from a stroller to a wagon by flipping the handle. Parents can push as a stroller or pull as a wagon, with each seat holding a child up to 55 lbs. and 120 lbs. total with storage.

