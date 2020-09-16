Arch Insurance and ProHost USA Announce Partnership to Better Serve the Restaurant Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Insurance today announced a new underwriting partnership with ProHost USA, a Minneapolis-based insurance program administrator that provides specialty packages customized for the restaurant industry. ProHost USA is part of Distinguished Programs, one of the largest program administrators in the U.S., making it easy for retail agents to learn about the new program through Distinguished Programs’ sales team.

Paul Sullivan, Executive Vice President, P&C Programs at Arch Insurance, said, “ProHost USA has been providing insurance solutions for the restaurant industry for over thirty years and has a superior understanding of this market. Their longevity in this business and the knowledge of their underwriters make ProHost USA a great partner for Arch Insurance. The restaurant industry is struggling right now. Working with ProHost USA and harnessing their expertise will enable us to serve their restaurant insureds and the industry for many years to come.”

“We are very excited to partner with Arch Insurance on our restaurant program,” said Heidi Strommen, President of ProHost USA. “Arch is a market leader in specialty insurance and can help us innovate and manage risk for the benefit of our brokers and their customers. We look forward to growing the program with the Arch team.”

About Arch Insurance

Arch Insurance Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property, casualty and specialty insurance solutions for corporations, professional firms and financial institutions in the United States.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $14.7 billion in capital at June 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, and Hospitality & Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs’ high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

