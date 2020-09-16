Nathan’s Famous Launches Kitopi Partnership to Bring Nathan’s Famous to All of Dubai via Delivery

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced the Dubai launch of its partnership with Kitopi, the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform, at the end of August. Partnering with Kitopi earlier this year, Nathan’s has officially launched its partnership to Dubai with the plans to expand to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi within the next six months. Nathan’s Famous will also introduce a new menu item, the Burj-urger, which is made with 16 angus-beef patties topped with American cheese served on a toasted buttered potato bun, to be exclusively distributed across the Middle East.

"This partnership with Kitopi gives Nathan’s Famous an exciting position in the Gulf Region, allowing us to expand our service and offer the flavor of New York to everyone in Dubai," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “With the response we have experienced since announcing our Mezzan distribution, we are confident that the people of Dubai will love both our 100-year-old classics as well as all the new menu items we have introduced, specifically the Burj-urger.”

Customers in Dubai can order menu items from Nathan’s Famous classic hot dog to its new hand-dipped chicken sandwiches through the following restaurant delivery platforms: Zomato, Deliveroo, Careem and Talabat.

“What this partnership with an iconic, 100-year-old brand reaffirms is how important it is to embrace innovation, in order to succeed,” says Paul Zoghbi, Managing Director - EMEA at Kitopi. “We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s to help them expand in the Gulf, bringing the people of Dubai a taste of New York with their much-loved comfort food.”

As another portion of Nathan’s Famous expansion into the Middle East, Nathan’s has recently partnered with Mezzan to manufacture and distribute Halal hot dogs across the Gulf Region. On top of the expansion into the Middle East, Nathan’s is growing across the globe, with a recent 30 store deal signed with SOCAR in and around Kiev, Ukraine,

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Kitopi

Kitopi is the world’s leading state-of-the-art, managed cloud kitchen platform. Founded in January 2018, Kitopi is dually headquartered in New York and Dubai, and has more than 1500 employees. It currently operates more than 30 kitchens in 5 countries (UK, USA, KSA, UAE and Kuwait), partnering with more than 120 restaurants to drive forth its mission of powering the food economy by revolutionizing the way people can access food.

