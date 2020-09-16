DEWA organises virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show from 26-28 October 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show virtually from 26-28 October 2020. The two exhibitions will provide a new experience for exhibitors to display their products innovatively, through 3D customisable stands to suit each company’s needs. They also will enable meetings, seminars, and workshops using the latest smart technologies.

“For 21 years, WETEX has established its position as one of the largest and most important global water, environment, and energy exhibitions. From our wise leadership, we have learned the importance of turning challenges into opportunities. Due to the precautionary measures implemented in most countries because of COVID-19, WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2020 will happen virtually; using DEWA’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. This will provide an exceptional experience for exhibitors to reach a larger number of visitors across the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

Al Tayer explained that WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show provide an outstanding opportunity for public and private companies to reach thousands of participants, officials, and decision-makers in energy, water, renewable energy, environment, and sustainability. They will be able to make deals, build partnerships, and learn about market needs, especially given the increased adoption of solar photovoltaic technology in the UAE and the region.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, EVP of Business Support and Human Resources of DEWA, and Head of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorship Committees at WETEX, said that this year’s exhibition is an important opportunity to learn about the latest smart technologies and innovative solutions in renewable energy, water, and sustainability. It will enable visitors to participate in specialised seminars and workshops to meet global experts on the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development. He noted that WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2019 attracted 2,350 exhibitors and 38,718 visitors from 89 countries.

For more information about WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show, please visit www.wetex.ae.

*Source: AETOSWire