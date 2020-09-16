o9 Solutions and Deloitte Announce Formal Alliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider, and Deloitte, a leading global professional services organization, will collaborate to deliver end-to end integrated planning and operations capabilities to customers across the world.

o9 and Deloitte will focus on large value creation opportunities by rapidly delivering digital transformation of end-to-end planning and execution processes. Together, they will help companies in the consumer-packaged goods; retail, technology; industrial; and oil and gas sectors to unlock significant value in their end-to-end supply chain networks.

“ o9 Solutions and Deloitte are leaders in their field to support customers in driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities, delivering significant value for our customers. These capabilities are a must have for any company to compete in the digital age of business. To make this real, instead of big bang multi-year transformations, Deloitte and o9 employ a way to rapidly, and iteratively prototype, learn and deploy capabilities in areas of biggest opportunity, so that value creation is fast and change management is easier,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.

Customers across a wide variety of industries and geographies already benefit from o9 Solutions’ ability to deliver value across complex supply chains using o9 integrated planning platform. o9’s alliance with Deloitte further solidifies its ability to deliver impactful solutions leveraging Deloitte’s leading digital supply chain capabilities across a global network of clients.

“ Operating successfully in today’s complex supply chain networks requires a new mindset. Our alliance with o9 will further strengthen Deloitte’s commitment to deliver accelerated, long-range economic benefits to our clients,” said Adam Mussomeli, Principal and Supply Chain and Network Operations Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “ The combination of Deloitte and o9 brings together ingredients for successful digital supply chain transformation.”

“ o9 provides a scalable and extendable platform purpose built for addressing supply chain planning and execution challenges. It will help Deloitte develop and deliver differentiating solutions to complex supply chain problems spanning from demand to fulfillment,” said Aamer Rehman, Chief Technology Officer, Supply Chain Network Operations, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, managing supply or aligning demand and supply, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations — such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery — into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

For more information, visit http://www.o9solutions.com.

