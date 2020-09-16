Six Flags Invites Guests to Halloween Safely during HALLOWFEST

Enjoy thrills for all ages during HALLOWFEST at Six Flags. #halloweensafely and have fun with family and friends. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, is ready to #halloweensafely with a new event for the entire family—HALLOWFEST presented by SNICKERS®. Six Flags worked in partnership with its health and epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. All haunted indoor attractions will be moved outdoors to open air plazas and midways. Guests must make reservations to visit, and park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and ensure safe social distancing. Six Flags is also donating Six Flags branded masks to area school districts for every mask purchased by park guests.

“We asked our guests, and they told us they still want to safely celebrate Halloween with family and friends,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “Working with health advisors and our own safety experts, we’ve created a modified version of our popular Fright Fest event that provides lots of signature Six Flags thrills in a safe and fun manner. We will operate HALLOWFEST the same way we have operated our parks all summer…with mask requirements, advance reservations, daily temperature checks for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”

All team members (including scare-actors), and all guests three years and up, will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some haunted trails and scare zones will be moved outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced;

A limited number of nighttime scare-actors will always remain at least six feet away from guests and each other;

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and all dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

HALLOWFEST will feature Thrills by Day, with family-friendly activities, and Chills by Night, with rides on monster coasters…in the dark, creepy outdoor scare zones, eerie fog, and haunting Halloween theming throughout the parks. HALLOWFEST will operate select weekends September through November 1. Operating days, hours, and activities will vary by park.

During the daylight hours, families and young thrill-seekers will experience plenty of HALLOWFEST activities including:

Everyone’s favorite kids’ activity—Trick-or-Treat trails with individually packaged candy and treats;

Kids’ Halloween costume contests—children 8 years and under may wear their favorite costumes to win a prize (all costumes must accommodate safety masks);

Spooky magic shows and storytelling will feature verbal interaction only and no physical contact;

Themed, kid-centric mazes will route younger guests through cornstalk or hay bale mazes in one direction; and

Halloween-themed specialty treats including a HALLOWFEST Funnel Scream Cake made with SNICKERS candy, Scare-acha boneless wings, and Candy Monster Dippin Dots with cotton candy and chocolate-flavored dots will be available for purchase.

For Chills by Night, all indoor haunted attractions will be reconfigured for outdoor enjoyment.

Spine-tingling scare zones will be stationed along the wide-open plazas and midways and will be smaller in scale to maintain social distancing requirements;

Creepy fog, eerie lighting, and sinister music will create the perfect backdrop for nighttime scares and chills;

Six Flags’ signature collection of world-class roller coasters ramp up the fear factor for a heart-pounding HALLOWFEST experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds in the dark; and

experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds in the dark; and Halloween gear, including themed masks, witch headbands, light-up devil horns, and scary apparel will be on sale, along with guest favorite glow-in-the-dark necklaces, bracelets, and light sticks.

During designated HALLOWFEST weekends, Six Flags parks will donate a branded mask for every mask purchased by guests. Masks will be donated to local schools for students or teachers in need.

Participating parks:

Six Flags Great Adventure (September 18-November 1)

Six Flags Over Georgia (September 18-November 1)

Six Flags Over Texas (September 25-November 1)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas (September 18-November 1)

Six Flags St. Louis (October 2-November 1)

Six Flags America (October 3-November 1)

Frontier City (October 2-November 1)

For more information on specific HALLOWFEST park offerings, and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit www.sixflags.com/hallowfest.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

