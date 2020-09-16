Katie Couric Media Partners With Silvur to Support Women’s Financial Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvur, the country’s only financial fitness platform helping adults over 50 take control of their financial future, just announced a content partnership with Katie Couric Media that will explore the importance of financial planning for people nearing retirement, addressing the Boomer generation’s unique needs and concerns.

The three-part series, produced by Silvur and featured by KCM in its daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call, will empower women through education to take greater financial control over their lives as they transition into their next act. Content production will begin immediately and continue to expand in the weeks ahead.

“ Running out of money during retirement is one of the biggest psychological drains on people today,” said Katie Couric in Wake-Up Call. “ People who are nearing that period need tools to make sure that won't happen.”

Beginning mid-September, KCM and Silvur will collaborate on content educating women around things such as the best age to collect social security, how benefits will change when you get divorced, and whether or not getting a part-time job will affect your social security benefits.

“ Everyone should feel like they can tackle new adventures at any stage of their lives,” said Rhian Horgan, CEO of Silvur. “ Katie is the perfect example of an ageless woman who is fearless and pursuing new adventures with confidence. We want all women -- single, married, divorced, or widowed -- to have the power that comes with understanding your financial situation.”

As the leading financial fitness app for people thinking about their next act, Silvur provides financial education content, tools and resources developed for those over 50 to easily adapt.

Silvur is currently available for download on iOS in the Apple App Store. The technology was recently recognized on the 2020 Forbes Fintech 50 list.

ABOUT SILVUR

Silvur, the first and only digital and scalable platform in the market for those over 50 looking to build and sustain wealth while also maintaining a thriving and fulfilling lifestyle. Silvur’s platform provides those entering their second and third acts of life with a no-fear retirement plan, giving users the ability to improve their financial fitness over time. The patent-pending technology, Smart Draw, supports the interactive platform’s financial fitness calculator and creates a personalized “Retirement Score,” which projects how far a user's money will last. In addition, the platform also offers a “Retirement Marketplace,” which is a digital storefront that provides access to leading products and services necessary for navigating life after 50. At the intersection of fintech and consumer tech, Silvur is the app for your next act. For additional information, please visit www.silvur.com.

ABOUT KATIE COURIC MEDIA

KCM is a collective of storytelling experts collaborating with the world’s leading purpose-driven brands.

Leveraging Katie Couric's unparalleled experience as a storyteller, KCM was founded to drive important conversations around today's biggest issues — from gender equality and healthcare to loneliness and sustainability. Today, we partner with brands that share our values around key issues, to create purpose-driven content — and strategically distribute it to a targeted, highly-engaged and digital-first audience. Our story-led content features a cast of influential, credible and diverse voices who reflect our values and magnify our reach.

Katie Couric Media produces purpose-driven content across various platforms. KCM’s content sparks curiosity, elevates conversation, inspires action and moves the world forward. KCM seeks to entertain, inspire and inform audiences through digital series, documentaries, as well as the podcast, Next Question with Katie Couric, and Wake-Up Call, a daily newsletter. For additional information, please visit https://katiecouric.com/about-kcm/.