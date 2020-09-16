Elmhurst® 1925 Announces Elmhurst® Creamery™ New Fashioned Soft-Serve Ice Cream Mix

ELMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks, today introduced Elmhurst® Creamery™ New Fashioned Soft-Serve Ice Cream Mix. This new dairy-free mix is now available in delicious Vanilla and Chocolate varieties. Users will be able to make plant-based soft serve at home and deliver a creamy, sweet, frozen treat for the whole family.

Made from Elmhurst Oat Milk, the New Fashioned Soft-Serve Ice Cream Mix is just as fun to eat as it is simple to use. Just refrigerate, shake well, and pour into any home ice cream maker. The soft serve mix is customizable, allowing consumers to explore their creative spirits by adding in their favorite mix-ins or toppings of their choice. From fresh fruit to granola, to vegan chocolate chips, the possibilities are endless. The Elmhurst website also features several recipes designed to inspire fans to create new favorite combinations.

“Think nostalgic, old fashioned ice cream with a new fashioned dairy-free, vegan twist,” said Heba Mahmoud, VP of Marketing at Elmhurst. “As we spend more time at home, we wanted to deliver a product that families can make together, while creating lasting memories at the same time. We use our signature Oat Milk, which is made with just three simple ingredients – water, oats and a pinch of salt – to guarantee a clean, shelf-stable mix you can trust. After one bite, you’re sure to feel like a kid again.”

Like all Elmhurst products, Elmhurst Creamery’s New Fashioned Soft-Serve Ice Cream varieties are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, blended beverage, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient only using the cleanest ingredients. Like all Elmhurst products, they are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, kosher, certified vegan, and made without artificial flavors.

Once the largest dairy in New York City, Elmhurst Dairy transitioned to Elmhurst 1925 to produce simple, plant-based dairy alternatives with exceptional nutrition and clean labels. Now, Elmhurst® Creamery™ uses the highest-quality Elmhurst 1925 Oat Milk to make its new soft serve ice cream mix.

Elmhurst Creamery’s New Fashioned Soft-Serve Ice Cream Mix varieties are now available online in 16-oz. cartons with an SRP of $9.98 per carton. Each 16-oz. carton provides enough mix to make more than four delicious bowls of dairy-free soft serve. Elmhurst is also offering a bundle deal for a limited time, including an at home ice cream maker. Available with a four-pack or six-pack of ice cream, consumers will have all they need to bring this frozen treat to life. Not only does this make for a fun family activity, but also makes for a great gift. Elmhurst's website features more information on the gift packs available and how you can begin to experience the fun of making ice cream with your family at home. A larger sized offering created for ice cream shops, restaurants, and other food service providers is expected to debut later this month.

Elmhurst’s original line of plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage with as little as two ingredients. All Elmhurst varieties are simply made to keep ingredient lists short and have up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.