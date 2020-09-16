Dynatrace Announces Integration With ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has joined the ServiceNow® Service Graph Connector Program, a new designation within the Technology Partner Program, enhancing the integration between Dynatrace® and ServiceNow. Service Graph Connectors harness the expertise of ServiceNow technology partners and ServiceNow engineering to provide a quick and reliable means of bringing third-party data into the ServiceNow Service Graph and Configuration Management Database (CMDB).

The Service Graph Connector for Dynatrace enables customers to use Dynatrace Smartscape® to enrich ServiceNow’s Service Graph and CMDB with real-time topology information, including deep application and infrastructure entity discovery, ensuring an accurate and precise understanding of dynamic multicloud environments. This allows them to improve user experience and accelerate digital transformation with more confidence and less risk.

“We collaborated on this integration with many of our customers and ServiceNow, and we are thrilled to deliver the value they have been asking for,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “The intelligent observability from Dynatrace, real-time topology map from our Smartscape technology, and automated workflow and configuration data from ServiceNow combine to provide customers with a precise and real-time understanding of their dynamic environments.”

ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, addresses the entire technology stack from infrastructure to the application layer. It includes ServiceNow’s CMDB, the repository for all infrastructure, relationships, and configuration management information. With Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. In addition, it underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology components, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investments to rationalize portfolios, automate development, streamline cloud and security operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Jeff Hausman, vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management, Security, and CMDB, ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have Dynatrace integrate its Service Graph Connector to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.”

