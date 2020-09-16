EPC Space Announces Spirit Electronics as Distribution Partner for Defense and Aerospace Market

HAVERHILL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support its accelerating growth in the defense and aerospace markets, EPC Space is proud to announce the appointment of Spirit Electronics as a distribution partner focusing on these key market segments. Spirit Electronics, in operation since 1979 and located in Phoenix, Arizona and Irvine, California, supplies products and services to the Department of Defense, aerospace, and telecommunication industries.

“Spirit Electronics’ knowledge of the market, along with their extensive history and proven success working with defense and aerospace customers, makes them an ideal partner to represent EPC Space’s Rad Hard gallium nitride products,” commented Bel Lazar, CEO.

Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics, noted that, “Our new partnership with EPC Space is an exciting addition to our portfolio of products and will allow us to bring the unmatched reliability and performance of GaN power semiconductors to defense and aerospace customers, so they can design leading edge power and motor drive system solutions.”

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.

About Spirit Electronics

Spirit Electronics is a Woman Owned, Veteran Owned Small Business serving the DOD and Aerospace industries with a range of electronic components from leading suppliers of FPGA’s, ASIC’s, passives and discrete semiconductors, relays, frequency controls, and connectors. Spirit specifically provides value-added services, including SMI, Testing, Design, Assembly, and End of Life Management.

Many of the companies we serve have deeply integrated Spirit into their planning, processes and manufacturing. They count on us to plan, procure and warehouse inventory, and execute delivery of components that are prepped and ready for assembly upon arrival. Spirit’s extensive ERP system provides us with the bandwidth to manage millions of line items simultaneously, ensuring quality and successful delivery to our customers.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.