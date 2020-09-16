MoEngage and Mixpanel Partner to Enable Highly Personalized Customer Engagement.

BANGALORE, India & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoEngage, the world’s fastest-growing customer engagement platform, and Mixpanel, the leader in product analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to help companies maximize customer engagement by delivering personalized experiences based on behavioral insights.

MoEngage enables its customers to build an integrated mobile marketing and analytics stack by creating seamless integrations with leading players in the space. MoEngage’s pre-built integrations help marketers and product owners access all actionable customer data across multiple systems when they execute omnichannel customer marketing campaigns.

“MoEngage is committed to building the richest and widest integrations with leading players in Analytics, CDP, Attribution, AI, and Conversational Assistants,” says Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. “Mixpanel is a leader in Product Analytics; our integration with Mixpanel will enable our joint customers to improve data-driven personalization capabilities and maximize marketing ROI.”

With the new two-way integration between both the platforms, product owners and marketers can leverage the cohorts built on Mixpanel to trigger AI-powered personalized messaging through MoEngage. These cohorts are periodically refreshed with the most relevant users on Mixpanel and sent to the MoEngage platform. At the same time, companies can also automatically sync campaign data from MoEngage to Mixpanel and measure the long-term impact of their campaigns on customer lifetime value.

Justin Lau, VP of Partnerships from Mixpanel, added that "the Mixpanel and MoEngage integration will help our customers optimize product features and marketing campaigns by letting them easily measure their impact on user behavior, engagement, and loyalty."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the mobile-first world. With AI-powered automation, optimization capabilities, and in-built analytics, MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, On-site messages, and SMS. Fortune 500 brands across 35+ countries such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Vodafone, and McAfee, along with internet-first brands such as Ola, OYO, Bigbasket, and Tokopedia use MoEngage to orchestrate their cross-channel campaigns. To learn more about omnichannel user engagement with MoEngage, visit www.moengage.com.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel's mission is to increase the rate of innovation by helping companies build better products through data. With our market-leading product analytics solution, product teams can analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Twitter, and Ancestry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.mixpanel.com.