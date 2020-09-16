Mechanix Wear Partners with DuPont Personal Protection to Expand Glove Technology

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mechanix Wear, the leader in high-performance hand protection, announced today that they are an official licensee of DuPont Personal Protection, a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. Through the collaboration, Mechanix Wear becomes a global licensee of DuPont™ Kevlar®, a cut-and heat-resistant technology that meets or exceeds international standards for protection and performance, which will allow the company to improve protection and performance across a range of product lines that serve a wide range of industries.

“Mechanix Wear is always looking for ways to build upon our best-in-class gloves, and our collaboration with DuPont Personal Protection will allow us to incorporate their innovative fibers in new and inventive ways,” said Michael Hale, CEO at Mechanix Wear. “By combining our technologies and connecting our engineering teams, we’ll be able to improve the quality and durability of Mechanix Wear’s existing gloves as well as develop new products for additional industries, all while providing the best protection on the market.”

Mechanix Wear’s licensing agreement with DuPont Personal Protection will enable the development of industry-leading products that protect the hands of hardworking men and women around the world in fields such as automotive, construction, welding, manufacturing, military and more. This relationship will also expand the company’s existing product offerings and better equip the company to move into other targeted market segments, including military and industrial.

“We’re dedicated to working with licensees who can take our technology and further its performance and versatility of use,” said David Domnisch, Global Business Leader of DuPont Personal Protection. “Mechanix Wear is unique in the solutions they provide for hand protection and safety. We see our innovative technologies as complementary, and we’re excited to see the new ways they’re able to use our fibers and bring them to market.”

Visit www.mechanix.com for more information.

About Mechanix Wear

Since the debut of the Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®

More on Mechanix Wear

Online | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

About DuPont Personal Protection

From first responders to industrial workers, DuPont provides a wide range of personal protection solutions including some of the most trusted and innovative brands in the industry, such as Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, and Tychem® to meet your safety needs. More information can be found at https://www.dupont.com/personal-protective-equipment.html

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction is a global leader in delivering innovation for life’s essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/.