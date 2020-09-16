HUGO BOSS Selects Toshiba to Enable Seamless Customer Experiences

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUGO BOSS is creating new in-store experiences for its shoppers with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Using Toshiba’s TCx™ 800 to revitalize its front end and TCx™ 300 to optimize its mobile capabilities, HUGO BOSS is creating personalized shopping experiences and offers an innovative, shopper-focused technology.

Inspired by an art gallery, HUGO BOSS’ new 5,000 square foot store in SoHo boasts an inviting and modern atmosphere. With its sleek, versatile design, the TCx 800 complements the store’s contemporary, minimalist aesthetic and will help HUGO BOSS create new experiences for its customers. Toshiba’s experts worked together with HUGO BOSS’ to define the global standard for the brand’s point-of-sale hardware and enable in-store mobile technology for convenient, frictionless checkout experiences.

Delivering engaging shopper experiences is a critical part of any specialty retailers’ success. Toshiba’s TCx 800 is a versatile point-of-sale solution that can be configured over a dozen ways, and its maneuverability helps store associates improve shopper engagement at checkout. The TCx 300 will serve as a back-office server to help HUGO BOSS amplify its mobile footprint. Additionally, Toshiba’s CareFlex maintenance program helps ensure that HUGO BOSS’ systems are always up and running to serve their customers — a mission-critical consideration for this specialty retailer.

“HUGO BOSS cares deeply about its customers’ in-store experience and their progressive, future-forward thinking brand presence is inspiring. This is a brand that really takes delivering an engaging in-store experience seriously,” said Bill Campbell, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Senior Vice President, Head of Global Sales. “Toshiba creates point of sale solutions that help premium specialty retailers meet their long- and short-term goals.”

ABOUT HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies in the upper premium segment of the global apparel market. With some 14,600 employees around the world, the Company, which is based in Metzingen, Germany, develops and sells high-quality fashion as well as accessories under the BOSS and HUGO brands. In fiscal 2019, the Group posted sales of EUR 2.9 billion. Its products range from modern tailoring, elegant eveningwear, casualwear, shoes and accessories and licensed products including fragrances, eyewear and watches.

ABOUT TOSHIBA GLOBAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.