Brazos Midstream Selects Quorum Software to Increase Data Integrity, Accuracy and Automation for Gas Gathering and Processing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced that Brazos Midstream has selected its myQuorum TIPS gathering and processing solution to streamline data, simplify the settlement process and increase data accuracy.

Brazos is a growth-oriented, Delaware Basin-focused oil and gas company that operates 1,000 miles of gas gathering pipeline and 75 miles of crude pipeline. With three plants in Brazos’ natural gas processing complex and a total operated processing capacity of 460 MMcf/d, the company needed a software partner to help manage all of its gas gathering and processing requirements.

“When it came to our system selection, Quorum was the clear choice based on their deep industry experience, knowledge of the midstream business and their understanding of Brazos,” said John Souders, Controller at Brazos Midstream. “We appreciated Quorum’s partnership approach and openness to work with us towards a solution. With myQuorum TIPS, we will be saving roughly 30 hours per month and completing our end-to-end settlement process a lot faster.”

“Data accuracy and process automation are critical for our customers as they continue to navigate external market pressures and find ways to remain competitive,” said Gene Austin, chief executive officer at Quorum. “We’re excited to partner with companies like Brazos to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce unnecessary processes and support their growth.”

Quorum’s gas gathering and processing solution provides the following benefits to Brazos:

Industry Expertise : Quorum settles 80% of total U.S. gas processing plant output and has over 20 years of experience serving the midstream oil and gas industry.

: Quorum settles 80% of total U.S. gas processing plant output and has over 20 years of experience serving the midstream oil and gas industry. Streamlined Processes : Brazos can reduce month-end close cycle times and have automated workflows and increased data visibility.

: Brazos can reduce month-end close cycle times and have automated workflows and increased data visibility. One Source of Truth : Quorum’s single shared system increases data accuracy, improves automation and expedites employee onboarding.

: Quorum’s single shared system increases data accuracy, improves automation and expedites employee onboarding. Partnership Approach: Brazos can rely on Quorum’s responsive industry experts who have deep midstream knowledge to support its growing business.

Learn more about how Quorum Software is helping companies like Brazos Midstream by visiting https://www.quorumsoftware.com/products/gathering.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations, and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Brazos Midstream

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Brazos is one of the largest private natural gas and crude oil midstream companies in the Delaware Basin. The company’s assets are located in Reeves, Ward, Loving, Winkler, and Pecos counties and include approximately 800 miles of intrastate natural gas and crude oil gathering pipelines, a natural gas processing complex with 460 MMcf/d of processing capacity and approximately 75,000 barrels of crude oil storage. Brazos serves leading major and independent oil and gas producers, which together have made long-term dedications for over 500,000 acres. For more information about Brazos Midstream, please visit https://brazosmidstream.com/.