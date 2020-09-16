Mindbody Adopts RingCentral’s Modern Cloud Communications Solution to Keep Its Distributed Workforce Connected

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, has adopted RingCentral’s unified cloud communications platform to keep its distributed, global workforce connected from anywhere on any device, across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA with locations across the globe, Mindbody enables businesses and entrepreneurs in the wellness industry to run, market, and grow their businesses by enabling consumers to engage with wellness providers in their communities. With a mobile and distributed workforce located all over the world, Mindbody had to deploy disparate on-premise systems across the globe to support their employees. This solution experienced frequent outages, was costly, and difficult to manage. This negatively impacted the customer experience and its business did not meet the needs of its employees.

To modernize its communications infrastructure and enhance the customer experience, Mindbody deployed RingCentral’s cloud-based communications solution across all locations globally. With RingCentral, Mindbody has increased the quality of customer and employee engagement. Additionally, Mindbody has simplified management of its phone system under a single, unified solution from one centralized location, leading to reduced costs and a more streamlined approach.

“Our legacy phone system was impacting our ability to adequately serve our customers and ultimately, our bottom line,” said Henry Chang, senior manager of IT procurement at Mindbody. “RingCentral’s global solution has enabled us to move our entire communications infrastructure to the cloud and stay connected around the world. As a result, we’ve simplified management, reduced costs, and have become more productive and efficient internally, while successfully delivering a high-level of quality customer engagement.”

Key RingCentral benefits include:

“Mental and physical wellness is especially critical during unprecedented times like these,” said Carson Hostetter, senior vice president, worldwide field sales at RingCentral. “We’re proud to enable an innovative organization like Mindbody to communicate and collaborate with their customers from anywhere so they can find the resources they need to take care of their wellbeing.”

