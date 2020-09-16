Cinedigm Inks Multi-Year U.S. Content Deal With Nelvana

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has signed a deal with Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, a world-leading international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live action content, to bring multiple titles from its acclaimed children’s content library to Cinedigm’s popular streaming channels, Dove Channel and CONtv. Included in the deal are 52 hours of such popular titles as “Babar,” “Braceface,” “Pippi Longstocking,” “Rescue Heroes,” “Wayside School,” and “Maggie and the Ferocious Beast.”

“As viewing habits continue to shift, we recognize the importance of making our content available on multiple digital platforms,” said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. “Our continued partnership with Cinedigm and their streaming platforms allows us to further expand our reach so that both kids and their families can enjoy many of our beloved titles from our award-winning library.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Nelvana by adding beloved series which have entertained and engaged multiple generations over the years to Cinedigm’s Digital Networks,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Through our broad reaching Dove and CONtv Channels, we are excited to broaden Nelvana’s distribution of these well-known programs and help bring them to both long-time fans and new audiences alike.”

Content included:

-“Babar” (Episodes 1 – 13). - The adventures of the King of the elephants, his family, and friends.

-“Braceface” (Episodes 1-13) - An 8th grader with pre-teenage problems on her mind and magical braces in her mouth tries to survive 8th grade and later, high school.

-“Pippi Longstocking” (Episodes 1-26), - Pippi is a little girl who lives alone in her house, while her father is sailing the seas. With Pippi we meet her horse, her monkey and her two friends Tommy and Anika. Together they go on many journeys through the neighborhood.

-“Rescue Heroes” (Episodes 1-13), - An elite team of rescue personnel respond to emergencies around the world.

-“Wayside School” (Episodes 1-26) - Based on the bestselling books by Louis Sachar, Wayside School is the comically absurd tale of a quirky grammar school that was accidentally built 30-stories high.

-“Maggie and the Ferocious Beast” (Episodes 1- 13), - A six year old girl has endless adventures with a tame beast and somewhat fussy pig in Nowhere Land meeting new friends and going to new places.

About Nelvana

Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana’s content airs on Corus Entertainment’s kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Cinedigm

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.