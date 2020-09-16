Kestra Financial Welcomes $1 Billion RS Will Wealth Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals, today announced the addition of RS Will Wealth Management of Frederick, Maryland.

Formerly The Will Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, RS Will Wealth Management recently achieved independence and rebranded under the guidance of Kestra Financial. The experienced wealth management team is composed of William Coffey, Mark Mayer, Paul McArthur, and Morgan “Alex” Kelly.

“Our clients will always be our number one priority,” said Coffey. “As part of this commitment, we are proud to now be an independent wealth management practice through our alignment with Kestra Financial. This partnership will enable us to further personalize our investment approach, provide access to cutting-edge technology and expand our investment platform to ultimately benefit our clients and be even better stewards. Furthermore, Kestra Financial’s streamlined technology solutions and business consulting will help power our business growth.”

The professionals of RS Will Wealth Management oversee $1 billion in assets under management and specialize in advising select, high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and nonprofits. The firm works closely with outside accountants, attorneys, and other financial professionals to help clients seamlessly create and manage their lifetime plan.

“Since 1972, The Will Group has been putting people first,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We are honored to further this mission by equipping RS Will Wealth Management with industry-leading support and resources needed to maximize client service and business development.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Financial, Inc. encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

