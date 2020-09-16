Trustwave Launches Advanced Threat Detection and Response for U.S. Government Agencies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustwave today announced the Trustwave Fusion platform is now also hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, providing U.S. government agencies and suppliers threat detection and response services to help address the constantly shifting threat landscape while meeting stringent U.S. Federal government security requirements.

The cloud-native Trustwave Fusion platform delivers the first U.S.-only managed threat detection and response services hosted on AWS GovCloud and is in the process of FedRAMP authorization. The Trustwave Fusion platform is the cornerstone of the company’s managed security services, products and other cybersecurity offerings.

“The scale and scope of government cybersecurity challenges are bigger than ever,” said Bill Rucker, president, Trustwave Government Solutions. “The adversarial landscape is so complex, and agencies continue to face a massive cyber workforce gap. As mobility and cloud widen the attack surface, user behavior patterns have become more difficult to monitor. By unifying powerful threat detection and response services and technologies with some of the top talent in cybersecurity, Trustwave can help agencies respond to attackers’ evolving tactics.”

One major finding of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Federal Cybersecurity Risk Determination Report and Action Plan – released in May 2018 – was that a majority of agencies lack sufficient visibility into what is happening on their network. OMB mandated that agencies must submit an enterprise-level Cybersecurity Operations Maturation Plan, as well as complete Security Operation Center (SOC) maturation, consolidation or migration to SOC-as-a-Service by September 2020.

The Trustwave Fusion platform helps agencies on this journey, connecting their digital footprints to a robust security cloud comprised of the Trustwave data lake, advanced analytics, actionable threat intelligence, a wide range of security services and products and staffed by U.S. citizens, including Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite team of security specialists.

The platform unifies these capabilities onto a single, easy-to-use interface that can be accessed and managed via desktop, tablet or mobile phone. Agencies and suppliers can manage complex security programs and scale resources as needed with simple point-and-click navigation. Key benefits for government organizations include:

Compliance with government security requirements -- The Trustwave Fusion platform runs completely in-country and enforces a “U.S. eyes only” policy, helping ensure that prime contractors and the cyber supply chain are secure. Trustwave Government Solutions is a FOCI-mitigated entity with a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), the highest-level rating awarded to private sector companies. The platform enables customers to adhere to International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) regulations, FedRAMP requirements, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), as well as DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

-- The Trustwave Fusion platform runs completely in-country and enforces a “U.S. eyes only” policy, helping ensure that prime contractors and the cyber supply chain are secure. Trustwave Government Solutions is a FOCI-mitigated entity with a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), the highest-level rating awarded to private sector companies. The platform enables customers to adhere to International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) regulations, FedRAMP requirements, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), as well as DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. Hybrid security operations -- As agencies continue to deploy and manage complex multi-cloud environments, many lack the skilled cyber resources to do so in-house. Through APIs and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)-based service management, the Trustwave Fusion platform tears down walls between Trustwave Managed Threat Detection and Response services, security testing services and an agency’s own SOC.

-- As agencies continue to deploy and manage complex multi-cloud environments, many lack the skilled cyber resources to do so in-house. Through APIs and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)-based service management, the Trustwave Fusion platform tears down walls between Trustwave Managed Threat Detection and Response services, security testing services and an agency’s own SOC. On-demand access to threat hunting and powerful threat intelligence -- Agencies have access to advanced threat hunters and actionable threat intelligence derived from the global network of Trustwave Security Operation Centers and the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a leading-edge security command center. These facilities identify, collect and track the latest vulnerabilities, malware strains and adversary tactics.

-- Agencies have access to advanced threat hunters and actionable threat intelligence derived from the global network of Trustwave Security Operation Centers and the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a leading-edge security command center. These facilities identify, collect and track the latest vulnerabilities, malware strains and adversary tactics. Complete visibility and centralized control -- The Trustwave Fusion platform offers a single dashboard view of threats, technology management, vulnerabilities and perceived risks across an organization’s entire environment. Built using Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) layers, the platform uses advanced analytics, machine learning and automation to improve incident accuracy and response.

-- The Trustwave Fusion platform offers a single dashboard view of threats, technology management, vulnerabilities and perceived risks across an organization’s entire environment. Built using Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) layers, the platform uses advanced analytics, machine learning and automation to improve incident accuracy and response. Support for third-party data and products -- The Trustwave Fusion platform integrates data lakes, technology actions and threat intelligence stemming from third-party sources into an agency’s environment to further strengthen its cybersecurity posture.

“As the threat landscape grows more challenging, the Federal government continues to struggle with complex environments, myriad legacy systems and a lack of resources to meet the issue head-on,” said Kevin Kerr, chief information security officer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “A shift toward managed threat detection and response, and virtual, hybrid SOC environments give agencies the visibility and cyber defense support they need to improve their security postures and advance their missions.”

About Trustwave Government Solutions

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider focused on threat detection and response. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave Government Solutions is headquartered is in Reston, Va. For more information, visit https://www.trustwavegovt.com.