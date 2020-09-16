Exclusive Resorts to Send the First Privately Chartered Travel Group Flight to Space With Space Perspective

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exclusive Resorts, the premier Members-only vacation club, announced today it plans to be the first privately chartered travel group flight to go to space in Space Perspective’s balloon, Spaceship Neptune (exclusive images can be found here). Planned to launch at the end of 2024, the luxury capsule will carry eight Exclusive Resorts Members and a pilot on a journey to the edge of space. Club Members will enjoy a leisurely six-hour journey, which begins before sunrise from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and soars above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere to an altitude of over 100,000 feet—three times higher than commercial airlines fly.

Since 2002, Exclusive Resorts has steadily evolved its private Vacation Portfolio of 420+ residences and experiences across the globe, ensuring its Club Members have access to iconic and up-and-coming vacation destinations and bucket list experiences. The Club’s privately chartered flights aboard Spaceship Neptune are planned to be the pinnacle of The Club’s 2024 Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys, a collection of itinerary-based bucket list trips in exotic locales, designed and vetted by Exclusive Resorts specifically for its Members. Exclusive Resorts, alongside Space Perspective, will be creating a custom flight experience for its Members to celebrate this momentous adventure.

Space Perspective, founded in 2019, was created to provide more people, not just astronauts, the opportunity to see Earth as a planet from space. Space Perspective’s magnificent balloon will safely and smoothly fly Exclusive Resorts Members to the edge of space inside the revolutionary, near-zero emissions Spaceship Neptune. The pressurized capsule affords a relaxed environment with plush reclining seats and a refreshments bar. Spaceship Neptune will ascend for two hours while the sky is still dark and stars are visible. As Spaceship Neptune glides along the edge of space, Exclusive Resorts Members will watch the sun slowly rise over the curved limb of Earth—a view that has transfixed astronauts since the dawn of the space age. Neptune will then gently descend and two hours later splash down off the coast of Florida, where a ship will retrieve the capsule, balloon, and Exclusive Resorts Members.

“Exclusive Resorts has been a pioneer for exceptional travel experiences since its founding in 2002,” says James Henderson, CEO of Exclusive Resorts. “The Club has always sought ways to give Members once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to see and explore the world in transformational, meaningful ways. Our partnership with Space Perspective will offer our Members a unique view of our planet that only a few people have ever had the opportunity to experience.”

Once the FAA has licensed the vehicle for flight, Space Perspective will give Exclusive Resorts Members priority access, becoming the first privately chartered travel group to fly in Spaceship Neptune. “We agreed to partner with Exclusive Resorts because of the group’s pioneering spirit, and we couldn’t be happier that they are now forging a pathway with us to a new travel destination: Space,” says Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective. “We are thrilled to be giving Exclusive Resorts Members an opportunity to be among the first to view the world in a way very few have done before. I can’t wait to hear Members’ stories about this unique and life-changing experience of seeing our Earth in space.”

Exclusive Resorts continuously provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for its Members to traverse all seven continents of the globe by way of its Residence and Experience Collections. Now, they are extending their reach beyond land and heading to the edge of space—the final frontier. The Club hopes to send at least five groups, or 40 Club Members, to space starting in late 2024.

“The meticulously curated and amazingly innovative travel experiences that have been personalized and perfected for me and my family through Exclusive Resorts have consistently broadened our travel horizons,” says Scott Mitchell, an Exclusive Resorts Member since 2007. “I was truly thrilled, but by no means surprised, to learn Exclusive Resorts will be offering the opportunity to go beyond adventure seeker’s mere horizons and actually fly to space. I simply cannot wait to be part of this pioneering travel experience.”

Exclusive Resorts’ partnership with Space Perspective will also provide its Members with unique access to behind-the-scenes information, updates, and experiences from the pioneering space flight company. It is anticipated that flights aboard Spaceship Neptune will be available for Exclusive Resorts Members to reserve on a first come, first served basis beginning in October 2023.

About Exclusive Resorts

Exclusive Resorts is the world’s premier private vacation Club, which established a legacy of travel in 2002 and has since upheld the importance of an authentic and superior Club Member experience. Only Club Members are privy to the extent and benefit of The Club’s Portfolio. They have elite access to distinctive travel opportunities, travel insights from fellow esteemed Club Members, and to hundreds of multi-million-dollar residences in coveted, worldwide destinations. In The Club’s nearly twenty years, they have made exceeding expectation a tradition. Club Members are treated like family to provide them the comfort of certainty to foster a tradition of travel which endures. To date, Exclusive Resorts has delivered nearly 300,000 vacations for its 4,000+ Members. For more information, visit ExclusiveResorts.com, call 844.541.2714, or follow The Club on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective is a human space flight company committed to fundamentally changing people’s view and perception of Earth. Using a high-performance balloon and pressurized capsule technology that gently travels to and from the edge of space over a six-hour period, the spacecraft offers opportunities for groundbreaking research and life-changing travel experiences for world explorers. Space Perspective is led by a team of professionals that have developed or operated all human balloon flights to the edge of space in the last 50 years. For more information, visit TheSpacePerspective.com. Follow Space Perspective on social media for updates, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.