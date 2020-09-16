Fintech Company Coro Global Inc., Announces an Alliance with World Leader in Precious Metals Trading Dillon Gage to Offer Customers Gold as Money

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) announced an alliance with Dillon Gage, the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology, to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to easily exchange, send and save gold as well as U.S. dollars.

CORO customers can instantly exchange U.S. dollars for gold on the app, as well as save gold and send it to other CORO customers. Customers’ gold accounts are matched by their equivalent in physical gold, which is audited and securely stored by the International Depository Services Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage.

CORO has just been released in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. The company is planning to release CORO in additional U.S. states over the coming months.

“ It’s extremely important for our customers to know that the amount of gold they see on their screen represents a tangible amount of physical gold in an independent vault,” said J. Mark Goode, CEO of Coro Global Inc. “ Given today’s economic uncertainty, we support the use of gold as money, which is physical, and historically resilient.”

The security of customers’ personal data and their money has always been important to Coro and its partners. With more than 40 years of experience serving precious metals dealers, financial institutions, banks, and brokerage houses around the globe, International Depository Services Group is well positioned to insure, audit and verify all of the physical gold purchased by CORO customers.

“ We believe that gold should be accessible to everyone,” said Mark Furmanek, COO of Dillon Gage. “ We’re proud to bring our innovative experience to help support CORO’s mission of democratizing access to gold.”

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led the way in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful of firms who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage’s integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage’s philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at https://DillonGage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.