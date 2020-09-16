Astadia Announces Partnership With Google Cloud for Mainframe Migration to Google Cloud Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astadia announces a partnership with Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to help clients who are operating UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) and IBM (NYSE:IBM)​ ​mainframes to modernize those legacy systems and migrate them to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“ GCP provides world-class security and scalability, making it an ideal choice for mainframe workloads being migrated to the cloud,” said Scott G. Silk, Astadia’s Chairman and CEO. “ Mainframe migration to GCP enables our clients to embark on strategic digital transformation initiatives while lowering their costs and vastly increasing flexibility.”

“ In addition, there is a large and growing community of IT professionals with GCP experience. As many legacy mainframe customers are struggling to find skilled professionals with mainframe expertise, migration to GCP offers those clients some welcome relief.”

GCP is built to be highly secure, flexible and scalable. GCP’s automatic backups, automatic upgrades, cost model optimization, version control, and numerous other features make it an ideal platform for organizations migrating from legacy mainframe systems.

Astadia’s Success Methodology and portfolio of automation tools have been developed over 28 years on more than 200 successful mainframe modernization projects. Astadia is proud to be recognized as one of the world’s leading experts in mainframe-to-cloud migration.

As part of its ​FREE​ Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Series, Astadia recently released the Reference Architecture Guide for Unisys MCP and OS 2200 Migration to GCP.

In the Reference Architecture Guides, Astadia provides information and guidance to help business leaders, mainframe experts, and GCP experts develop a complete and effective Legacy Modernization plan.

As organizations strive to innovate, the mandate for mainframe modernization is growing. Annual cost increases and a shortage of skilled personnel are adding to the pressure. Astadia’s partnership with Google Cloud will provide those organizations with a sound platform for digital transformation and future growth.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization consulting and systems integration boutique. A worldwide IT consulting firm, we specialize in moving IBM and UNISYS mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. In fact, we were recently named Microsoft’s Mainframe-to-Azure partner of the year. Clients select Astadia for the following reasons: mainframe to cloud market focus, 28 years of mainframe experience, and a hybrid READI methodology. Upon project completion, clients often select Astadia to manage their cloud environment as well. We have successfully completed over 200 mainframe modernization projects and are recognized industrywide as the mainframe to cloud experts.

For more information about Astadia, please visit www.astadia.com​

