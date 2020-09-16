ZYUS Selects GelCan, a Subsidiary of Capcium, as Exclusive Encapsulation Partner

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based formulations and product candidates, announced today that it has selected Capcium Inc.’s (“Capcium”) subsidiary, GelCan Corporation Inc. (“GelCan”), a pharmaceutical-grade manufacturer of softgel capsules, to encapsulate ZYUS softgels for the Canadian medical cannabis market.

The Encapsulation Agreement (“Agreement”) will support ZYUS’ development and production of standardized, high-quality cannabinoid-based formulations for the medical market including softgels.

“ZYUS is focused on elevating cannabinoids as a standard of care and producing superior quality formulations to improve patient outcomes globally,” said ZYUS CEO, Brent Zettl. “We select our partners based on a shared commitment to putting the medical market first, leading research and innovation, and meeting and exceeding GMP requirements. We feel that Capcium is a strong partner that shares these values, and we look forward to working with GelCan to provide a consistent, high-quality supply of cannabinoid-based softgels to Canadian medical cannabis patients.”

“At Capcium we are constantly looking to partner with companies that share our commitment to high quality and integrity,” said Richard Italia, CEO, Capcium. “Through this partnership between ZYUS and GelCan, we look forward to bringing ZYUS’ innovative formulations and our encapsulation expertise together to help improve quality of life for medical cannabis patients.”

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, gel caps, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com

About Capcium Inc.

Capcium Inc. is a Montreal-based contract manufacturing platform specializing in softgel encapsulation. GelCan, its subsidiary company, is transforming the cannabis industry by providing high-value, high quality softgel cannabis products. Capcium presently holds a nutraceutical license from Health Canada and GelCan will soon apply to be fully licensed for cannabis processing at Capcium’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pointe Claire, Quebec.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations with respect to our business plans and product lines.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.