Gilbert Goes Digital: Booming Arizona Town Migrates Workforce Technology to the Cloud, Launches Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kronos Incorporated today announced that Gilbert, Arizona – a high-performing service organization and one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. – is migrating to the cloud-native Workforce Dimensions suite from Kronos. The AI-powered, mobile-first workforce management solution aligns with broader digital transformation efforts in progress throughout Gilbert and supports the town’s commitment to modernize its information technology (IT) infrastructure to provide a breakthrough employee experience.

Located in the Greater Phoenix area, Gilbert, Arizona – which is celebrating its centennial year – has undergone rapid growth and transformation over the last three decades. Local leaders invested in Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to equip all 1,600 hourly, salaried, and seasonal employees with an intelligent workforce management solution that will scale as the town continues to expand.

Built on the Kronos D5 platform and powered by AIMEE, Workforce Dimensions will give town leaders unprecedented operational insight while providing employees with a modern experience expected of employers looking to attract and retain top talent. Automated scheduling and timecard approvals streamline administrative work for department managers while real-time visibility into critical workforce data – such as employee attendance and hours worked, including approaching overtime – will provide greater control over labor costs. Predictive analytics embedded within Workforce Dimensions give people managers the tools they need to optimize workforce operations, while proactive compliance functionality helps track local and state requirements to ensure policies are enforced consistently and accurately. Mobile-first capabilities empower employees to clock in and out of shifts and view schedules from their device of choice, eliminating the need to stand in line at a time clock and reducing contact with high-touchpoint areas. Workforce Dimensions integrates with existing town solutions, including payroll, to eliminate data entry and improve accuracy, giving payroll managers time back in their day to support employees.

Since Workforce Dimensions integrates easily with Workforce TeleStaff, an automated scheduling solution from Kronos that has been used by the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department for years, Gilbert can enhance its scheduling operations across nearly a dozen fire houses. The solution allows supervisors to pre-build schedules, tracks employee certifications and qualifications, and automatically allocates overtime fairly to minimize compliance risk. Integrated scheduling and communication functionality ensures the right employees are contacted in the right order, improving employee satisfaction and driving productivity. Mobile features enable supervisors to locate, notify, and deploy the right employees while empowering public safety workers to swap shifts and access information important to them anywhere, at any time, from their smartphone.

Sasan Poureetezadi, chief technology officer, Gilbert, Arizona

“As the Town of Gilbert continues to grow at a rapid pace, it’s imperative we have systems that can evolve with us and attract and retain a strong, engaged workforce. The decision to move to the cloud and adopt Workforce Dimensions was simple: We get the same level of outstanding customer support from Kronos we’ve always had with all the added benefits of shifting to the intelligent, cloud-native solution. Unburdening our managers, empowering our employees, and ensuring our workforce data is safe, secure, and optimized is a top priority. The depth of Workforce Dimensions is incomparable, and we know we have the right system in place to support us as we move into the future.”

Jennifer Dowd, senior manager, public sector practice group, Ultimate Kronos Group

"Empowering employees and providing them with consumer-grade workplace technology is imperative to building an engaged public sector workforce. With Workforce Dimensions, the Town of Gilbert is equipping its employees with a modern workforce management solution that provides greater control over their work-life balance. At the same time, managers are empowered to make strategic, data-driven decisions to help control costs and minimize compliance risks, setting the town and its residents up for future success."

“Empowering employees and providing them with consumer-grade workplace technology is imperative to building an engaged public sector workforce. With Workforce Dimensions, the Town of Gilbert is equipping its employees with a modern workforce management solution that provides greater control over their work-life balance. At the same time, managers are empowered to make strategic, data-driven decisions to help control costs and minimize compliance risks, setting the town and its residents up for future success.”

