ADTRAN Joins the LoRa Alliance® to Help Advance IoT Connectivity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced today it has joined the LoRa Alliance® as a Contributor Member. ADTRAN will lend its expertise in creating reliable, high-density networks to the LoRaWAN® ecosystem as it works to develop technical standards for IoT connectivity and solutions.

The LoRa Alliance develops and promotes LoRaWAN technology to enable sustainable IoT, maximize efficiency, improve quality of life and protect the planet’s resources. The LoRaWAN ecosystem is creating specifications to help standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs). This organization is committed to enabling large scale deployments of LPWANs through the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN open standard and has created LoRaWAN certification and compliance programs to ensure interoperability across its ecosystem of service providers and vendors.

“We are focused on making it easier and faster to deploy IoT solutions. To achieve that, it is critical that we continue to build on our capabilities as the largest global IoT LPWAN member ecosystem,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “We look forward to ADTRAN’s contributions to the LoRa Alliance based on its experience in delivering Tier 1 access network solutions that are optimized for low-maintenance, high-quality deployments. We look forward to ADTRAN sharing its expertise as we work together to advance IoT technology and capabilities for all.”

“ADTRAN has a long history of contributing to industry standards that help keep people connected. IoT and Industrial IoT are helping drive demand for gigabit services from residential, business and industrial markets. It is important we continue to engage in technological collaboration because it helps us understand the future of the industry as it evolves. It also helps us create and support new opportunities for our customers leveraging the capacity we’re helping them create within the access network,” said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. “By joining the LoRa Alliance, ADTRAN will engage with a trusted ecosystem of partners that we can leverage to advance IoT technology and continue to create the right solutions that enable our customers to build their best networks.”

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks used under license from the LoRa Alliance.