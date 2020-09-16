Rootstock Software Partners with DigiPartnerIT to Address Growing Demand for Cloud ERP in Finland

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce Platform and designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, today announced its partnership with DigiPartnerIT, a consulting company specialized in IT digitalization.

“Since we signed our first Finnish customer in 2018, a growing number of companies have realized the benefit of having an ERP on the Salesforce Platform, such as having data and enhanced capabilities all in one place,” said Per Norling, General Manager of Rootstock International. “Demand for Cloud ERP exists in Finland, and DigiPartnerIT is the right partner to help us grow in this market. Their extensive experience with ERP from both an IT and business perspective will help drive customer-driven projects focused on successful implementation and improved business processes.”

Arto Heikkinen, CEO of DigiPartnerIT, said: “Rootstock extends our partner ecosystem. In Finland, many manufacturing and distribution companies are seeking modern ERP systems to digitally transform their business processes. Rootstock offers a cloud-native, flexible ERP with deep functionality. We can combine their ERP with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and ComplianceQuest to form a unique end-to-end solution for existing and new customers. As a result, customers can experience greater collaboration between sales and operations, enabling them to be highly responsive to market conditions.”

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About DigiPartnerIT

DigiPartnerIT Oy is a consulting company specialized in IT digitalization. It significantly increases customer success by leveraging modern digital IT tools in business processes. With strong expertise in both IT and business, it helps to automate sales, service, quality and ERP processes. This can bring a company’s efficiency, flexibility, quality and business intelligence to the next level. DigiPartnerIT is a certified partner of Rootstock, Salesforce and ComplianceQuest.