ServiceNow Technology Partner Sponsors Now at Work Digital Experience as Global Growth Continues

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its multi-country sponsorship of ServiceNow’s® annual Now at Work Digital Experience event. The annual event, recently converted to a single-day digital format, is considered one of the largest gatherings of professionals focused on digital transformation.

“This year we have seen an acceleration in the adoption of cloud-enabled technologies as enterprises across industries adjust to the events of this year,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “Above all, there is a significant focus on how to streamline and modernize the customer experience for both employees and end-customers across channels, both digital and voice.”

Hosted globally across various countries, 3CLogic will be digitally exhibiting its latest certified cloud call center solution for ServiceNow in the Americas, UK/Ireland, the Nordics, and France. Session topics will focus on the complementary value of voice with digital channels, especially when addressing complex customer inquiries, and include insights relating to voice-based self-service, AI, and speech analytics.

“We continue to see increasing demand to more natively embed voice as part of the digital transformation strategy currently underway within most large organizations,” explains Denis. “We look forward to participating again in this year’s online conference.”

Registration for the Now at Work events can be found here and will take place on October 6th.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on five continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the fastest-growing enterprise cloud software company in the world above $1 billion. Founded in 2004 with the goal of making work easier for people, ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity to approximately 5,400 enterprise customers worldwide, including almost 75% of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.servicenow.com.